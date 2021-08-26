Registration open for Hospice Hustle

MUNSTER — Registration is open online for Hospice of the Calumet Area’s annual Hospice Hustle cycling event Sept. 12.
Participants can choose to ride courses of 25, 50, 75 or 100 miles through rural southern Lake County Indiana. It also offers a 15-mile trail ride, sponsored by Trek Bicycle Store.
Registration is $35 in advance and $40 day of event. All proceeds help provide care for hospice patients and their families.
Registration for the 17th annual Hospice Hustle begins at 7 a.m. Sept. 12. The ride starts at 8 a.m. beginning at the Lake County Fairgrounds. No late riders wil be accepted and helmets are a must.
The well being of the cyclists, volunteers and the community that support this event is a top concern. Therefore, if cyclists wish to participate virtually that option is available. However, if choosing to join the fun at the fairgrounds, event officials will be following any COVID protocols and safety measures for cyclists and volunteers as laid out by the CDC and local government at the time of the ride. For the well-being of all those involved grab-and-go food items and beverages will be offered.
The Hospice Hustle is a community effort. Two individuals who know this more than anyone are the event co-chairs Bill Hasse and Dr. Gus Galante.
Hasse's company, Hasse Construction, and Dr. Galante’s practice are extensively involved in bettering the community, but both go the extra mile for Hospice of the Calumet Area, having had their lives touched by its care.
Since 2005, with the help of fellow cyclists and supporters, they have helped to raise nearly $500,000 to ensure that Hospice of the Calumet Area’s services remain available to Northwest Indiana and neighboring Illinois communities.
This year, community support is needed more than ever. The co-chairs are asking other community members and businesses to come together for Hospice of the Calumet Area through sponsorships.
Major sponsors to date are Community Healthcare Systems, Peoples Bank, Strack & Van Til, Largus Graphix Solutions, Times of NWI, Vyto’s Pharmacy, Gustavo E. Galante, M.D., Hasse Construction, Horizon Bank, Braman Insurance Services, BMWC Constructors, Reith-Riley Construction, Falk PLI Engineering & Surveying, McMahon & Associates CPA’s PC, and Ann & Russ Pellar.
A variety of tiers are available, so no matter the scale of the business, any community business, organization, or individual can make a difference.
To register and learn more, visit www.BikeforHospice.org
For further information, including sponsorship details, please contact: Jenifer Okamura at 219.922.2732 or email at jvargo@hospicecalumet.org.