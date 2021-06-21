Renovation project will link Memorial Opera House, Porter County Museum

VALPARAISO — A construction manager has been hired to work on both the Memorial Opera House and Porter County Museum.

The county Board of Commissioners chose Skillman Corp. to oversee the project, which includes improvements at both buildings as well as a new structure connecting the two.

Skillman also oversaw the $30 million capital improvements that are now nearly completed.

The project included new bridges as well as improvements at the Porter County Expo Center, the courthouses in Valparaiso and Portage, a new building on the North County Government Center grounds to house a mix of county and Portage Township offices, and improvements at the newly acquired 157 Franklin St. building in downtown Valparaiso — a former county jail — that houses the prosecutor’s office and the 911 dispatch center occupying the top floor.

The new project has a price listed at $4.2 million, but that figure is expected to change as the county works with Skillman to figure out what’s needed and how to accomplish it, County Attorney Scott McClure said.

Both of the adjacent buildings benefit, but the Memorial Opera House work is urgent.