Renovation project will link Memorial Opera House, Porter County Museum

VALPARAISO — A construction manager has been hired to work on both the Memorial Opera House and Porter County Museum.
The county Board of Commissioners chose Skillman Corp. to oversee the project, which includes improvements at both buildings as well as a new structure connecting the two.
Skillman also oversaw the $30 million capital improvements that are now nearly completed.
The project included new bridges as well as improvements at the Porter County Expo Center, the courthouses in Valparaiso and Portage, a new building on the North County Government Center grounds to house a mix of county and Portage Township offices, and improvements at the newly acquired 157 Franklin St. building in downtown Valparaiso — a former county jail — that houses the prosecutor’s office and the 911 dispatch center occupying the top floor.
The new project has a price listed at $4.2 million, but that figure is expected to change as the county works with Skillman to figure out what’s needed and how to accomplish it, County Attorney Scott McClure said.
Both of the adjacent buildings benefit, but the Memorial Opera House work is urgent.
“The major driver behind the project is the brick is starting to fail at an exponential rate,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.
The museum work includes air conditioning to preserve the condition of artifacts as well as improve the visitor experience, along with improved lighting for museum displays.
The project includes a connector that will join the two historic buildings and provide accessible restrooms and a gathering space for intermissions and events.
The connector was first proposed in 2018, when a study recommended improving access to the building as well as stabilizing the exterior.
Construction at the two buildings will be tricky.
“They’re historic. They’re older. Corners aren’t square,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said. The commissioners hired a consultant to measure the Memorial Opera House with a laser system to get more accuracy than a tape measure would allow.
“That old building has a lot of personality, and it comes out every day,” Good said.
McClure said Skillman will have extensive meetings with the architect, department heads and commissioners before construction begins so there will be fewer surprises once construction starts.
Bids will be done in packages, just like with the $30 million capital improvements, to control costs and workflow, Good said.