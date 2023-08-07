RENSSELAER — Over the next few years, billions of dollars of funding will be going towards the transition to electric vehicles.

In Indiana, this investment can be be seen in the EV charging stations popping up along highways, in the electrification of public transportation and even in school buses.

On Monday, Rensselaer became the latest Hoosier community to go electric. The Rensselaer school district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new electric school bus and charging station.

Rensselaer received a $203,428 grant from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust. The trust is the result of a $2.9 billion settlement made by Volkswagen, which admitted violating the Clean Air Act by cheating on federal emissions tests. Indiana has won $40.9 million from the settlement.

Angie Tomlinson, the transportation director for the Rensselaer School District, said school board member Rick Odle led the EV charge. After doing some research, Tomlinson and her colleagues saw that other school districts had received federal funding for EVs and they decided to apply.

Tomlinson said the electric bus will likely save the district $2,000 in fuel costs annually.

According to data from the Environmental Law and Policy Center, nine Indiana school districts have purchased electric buses using Volkswagen funding. The districts include the Crown Point Community School Corporation and the School Town of Munster.

Another, five districts have gotten funding through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program Rebates.

The Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario, which shows the global energy sector achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050, would require electric vehicles to make up 60% of new-car sales by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency.

According to the IEA, sales of electric cars reached a record high in 2021, bringing the number of electric vehicles on the road to 16.5 million. The IEA also estimated that in 2022, 13% of new cars sold would be electric, although that prediction has not been confirmed.

In an effort to reach this goal, the U.S. Department of Energy will invest $5 billion in EV infrastructure through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. The goal is to create a nationwide network of 500,000 EV chargers by 2030.

This fall Crown Point installed two EV charging stations, later this week the Gary Public Transportation Corporation will unveil four electric buses.

