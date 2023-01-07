Rental housing development proposed in Hobart

HOBART — A residential development is proposed for property near Grand Boulevard and U.S. 30.

The Redwood organization is seeking a planned unit development (PUD) zoning change to build an 111-unit multifamily rental housing community on about 23 acres.

The company proposes to construct four-, six- and eight-unit buildings. Each would be a single story.

“Everybody has two beds, two baths and a two-car attached garage (and) a two-car driveway in front of that,” Redwood representative Kellie McIvor said.

Redwood formed about 30 years ago, and the company has built more than 15,000 apartment homes since then.

The Redwood apartments in Hobart could appeal to a variety of people, including retirees and empty-nesters. The company will handle snow removal, lawn care, landscaping and other services for residents.

The PUD request went to the Plan Commission on Thursday, and the panel gave it a favorable recommendation; it heads to the City Council for a final decision. The council could review the matter this month.

The commission’s decision came with a condition that roads in the community be at least 22 feet wide and sidewalks have a width of at least 5 feet.

Redwood initially proposed 4-foot-wide sidewalks, and city officials suggested making them wider.

“I think we should stick with a 5-foot sidewalk,” commission member Stuart Allen said. “That’s what we require for the city of Hobart all throughout everywhere.”

Besides the project in Hobart, Redwood received approval last year for similar rental homes to be constructed in the Liberty Estates neighborhood near U.S. 30 and Whitcomb Street in Merrillville.

Six floor plans are proposed there, and those units are expected to range from 1,300 to 1,600 square feet.