Rental property vote delayed in New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — A final vote on a proposed short-term rental cap in the city has been pushed back after residents asked for another public hearing on the matter.
Mayor John Humphrey said 13 residents sent certified letters to the city asked for a third public hearing.
Humphrey said under Michigan law, the requests must be granted.
The final vote is now expected at the Nov. 15 council meeting.
The council was supposed to take final action Oct. 18 on what’s been a tumultuous issue for more than a year in the popular Lake Michigan tourist community because the standard two public hearings prior to a vote were already conducted.
An Aug. 21 Plan Commission hearing recommended against imposing a vacation rental cap.
Two weeks later, the City Council, following another hearing, gave preliminary approval to prohibiting additional vacation homes in all three of the residentially zoned districts in the community.
The measure does allow for more short-term rentals starting about a year from now if places are identified for them to go without becoming too dense in number, said City Manager Darwin Watson.
Humphrey announced before the start of the Oct. 18 meeting the vote was being delayed, but more than half a dozen residents still spoke about the opposition to the cap.
Bill Logothetis, a full time Crown Point resident, said he’s doesn’t rent his second home, a $400,000 lakefront condominium on Merchant Street, during the summer.
However, he is concerned the value of his property dropping from economic decline in New Buffalo brought on by a cap.
Logothetis said he’s afraid visitors might go elsewhere when demand for short-term rentals exceeds supply. He's also concerned about the financial health of merchants who depend on money from tourists.
“Short-term rental people, they spend money here,” Logothetis said.
Humphrey and other supporters believe a cap will help establish more of year-round economy and boost declining population and enrollment in the schools.
Backers believe the cap will restore peace to neighborhoods disrupted by parties, increased traffic and litter from short-term rental home guests.
Opponents said they question how much of a disruption renters cause when only 20 or so police reports a year are filed on that complaint.
Humphrey said police reports are not generated from a vast majority of the calls.
He said there have been more than 600 vacation home-related complaints over the past three years and 25% of the registered rentals in the city were the source of at least one call to the police.
“And we still chase illegal rentals and illegal rentals are very hard to catch,” Humphrey said.
Jim Kramer, owner of the popular Nancy’s outdoor restaurant on Whittaker Street, said negative publicity from a cap could keep visitors from coming to the city.
"There can be lines three months out of the year in downtown New Buffalo and you hear crickets the rest of the year. That’s the gift we have been given. We can take it or leave it. There are plenty of towns around here that would love it and will take it from us if we’re not careful,” he said.