Rental property vote delayed in New Buffalo

Bill Logothetis, a full time Crown Point resident, said he’s doesn’t rent his second home, a $400,000 lakefront condominium on Merchant Street, during the summer.

However, he is concerned the value of his property dropping from economic decline in New Buffalo brought on by a cap.

Logothetis said he’s afraid visitors might go elsewhere when demand for short-term rentals exceeds supply. He's also concerned about the financial health of merchants who depend on money from tourists.

“Short-term rental people, they spend money here,” Logothetis said.

Humphrey and other supporters believe a cap will help establish more of year-round economy and boost declining population and enrollment in the schools.

Backers believe the cap will restore peace to neighborhoods disrupted by parties, increased traffic and litter from short-term rental home guests.

Opponents said they question how much of a disruption renters cause when only 20 or so police reports a year are filed on that complaint.

Humphrey said police reports are not generated from a vast majority of the calls.