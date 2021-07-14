Repeat police calls could trigger fines

“The fine needs to be meaningful but not punitive,” Lyp said. “The goal is to reduce some of the fatigue officers encounter” as well as the impact on neighbors.

After two visits in a month’s time, the property owner or manager would be summoned to a meeting with police brass to talk about the problem.

The city’s Board of Works would be empowered to reduce or eliminate fines if a good faith effort to reduce the problem is shown. That could be done by tweaking management or the way tenants are screened, Lyp said.

“This has been a concern of mine for many years,” Councilwoman Diana Reed, D-1st, said.

She suggested distinguishing between apartment complexes with a large number of units and just a few, which Lyp promised to incorporate into the revisions he’s making before the council next considers the proposal.

Councilman Evan Costas, R-at-large, said landlords could add language in the lease to protect themselves from tenants who behave badly. “You only have so much control, especially when you’re renting to university students,” he said.

“Obviously hotels are a little different,” Balon said, although some have long-term residents.