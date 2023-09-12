BP CEO Bernard Looney is reportedly stepping down after just a few years at the helm.

The Financial Times is reporting that Looney plans to resign from the London-based energy giant that operates the BP Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago on the Lake Michigan lakeshore. The international business publication reported he was stepping down over past relationships with colleagues.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Looney replaced Bob Dudley as CEO in 2019.

He had focused on taking the company in a new strategic direction to diversify it beyond fossil fuels. He invested heavily in green energy, convenience stores and other initiatives.

An Irish citizen who grew up in County Kerry and got a master's degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Looney previously ran BP's Upstream business, overseeing oil and gas exploration, development and production worldwide and managing 17,000 workers in 30 countries.

BP is one of the biggest industrial employers in Northwest Indiana. It employs more than 1,700 mostly United Steelworkers union-represented workers at the BP Whiting Refinery, which occupies a huge swathe of lakefront and produces enough gasoline to supply seven Midwestern states. The largest inland refinery outside of the Gulf Coast in the United States and BP's largest refinery in the world, it also refines crude oil into jet fuel, asphalt and other petroleum products.