Report: Great Lakes region needs about $2B for flood repairs

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Shoreline cities and towns in the Great Lakes region will be spending heavily in coming years to fix public infrastructure damaged by recent flooding and erosion, with estimated costs approaching $2 billion, officials said recently.

Communities already have poured about $878 million into repairs over the last two years, according to the results of a survey by the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, a coalition of mayors and local officials in the region's eight states and two Canadian provinces.

But the survey of 241 cities, villages and other jurisdictions found that at least $1.94 billion more will be needed over the next five years. The total is certain to be even higher because the report didn't include all shoreline municipalities, said Jon Altenberg, the initiative's executive director.

"Communities around the Great Lakes face a growing crisis, and we need both the federal governments of the U.S. and Canada to assist with the necessary investments," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. "Our coastal infrastructure is vital to the economic and recreational health of our communities, and coordinated action is required."