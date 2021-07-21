Report shows old Trinity Lutheran Church in violation of state, city ordinances; nonprofit continues cleanup efforts

Three of 10 sheds were removed from the back parking lot, the email states.

As of Tuesday, the first and second floor on the north side of the church were empty, along with four rooms inside the school, according to the email.

According to the email, about eight more loads of trash remain in the front area, which will be "removed soon," and there are about 19 loads of items left to be taken to Kraft Auction Service, which "will continue to be removed in the weeks ahead."

Companies are set to empty the rest of the south side of the church's first and second floors this week and next, Bryan said in the email.

Bryan told The Times he anticipates the building will be cleared out by the end of August, after which a structural engineer will assess the building to see if it is sound.

"It's getting there, but we still have a long way to go," he told The Times by phone Wednesday.