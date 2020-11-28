Resident feedback guides St. John parks plans

ST. JOHN — In the next year, the St. John Park Board is hoping to tackle various projects that align with the town's five-year parks master plan.

Although nothing has been set in stone, the Board hopes to move forward with ideas that were discussed at a recent study session, Park Board President Mike Bouvat said at a Nov. 17 meeting.

During its study session on Nov. 12, the Board reviewed the 2019-2024 St. John Parks and Recreation Plan, which was adopted by the town in December 2018.

The review comes after both the St. John Parks Department and Park Board saw turnover this year.

At the end of April, former Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Chip Sobek retired after nearly 16 years in the position. Tyler McLead was hired to replace Sobek in July.

Also in 2020, two Park Board members resigned, and another died, leaving the Board with three new appointees.

"We collectively have not had an opportunity to really, as a group, review this, to go through this. This is our initial first time," Bouvat said of reviewing the park master plan.