Resident feedback guides St. John parks plans
St. John park board looking ahead at 2021 projects

Prairie West is one of 24 parks in the St. John system.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — In the next year, the St. John Park Board is hoping to tackle various projects that align with the town's five-year parks master plan. 

Although nothing has been set in stone, the Board hopes to move forward with ideas that were discussed at a recent study session, Park Board President Mike Bouvat said at a Nov. 17 meeting. 

During its study session on Nov. 12, the Board reviewed the 2019-2024 St. John Parks and Recreation Plan, which was adopted by the town in December 2018. 

The review comes after both the St. John Parks Department and Park Board saw turnover this year.

At the end of April, former Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Chip Sobek retired after nearly 16 years in the position. Tyler McLead was hired to replace Sobek in July. 

Also in 2020, two Park Board members resigned, and another died, leaving the Board with three new appointees. 

"We collectively have not had an opportunity to really, as a group, review this, to go through this. This is our initial first time," Bouvat said of reviewing the park master plan.  

For the park master plan, St. John asked residents to participate in a townwide parks survey, in which more than two-thirds of the 389 respondents said they believe the town doesn't offer adequate space for indoor programs or large community events.

The survey also showed residents would like to see the Parks Department focus on recreational trails, neighborhood playgrounds and a community center in the next five years. 

The master plan lays out nearly $30 million in projects over the next five years to address residents' top needs for the town, including spending $2.9 million on trails; $3.5 million on park improvements; and $12.1 million on a community center. 

Although the Board has yet to finalize its 2021 projects, members of the Board discussed acquiring land for parks; investigating a town community center; replacing the razed clubhouse in Lake Hills; a skate park in the Gates of St. John; permanent bathrooms at The Gates; and upgrades to Veterans Civic Park.

"Those were things that were on the study session, and we discussed and talked about, and we'll be moving forward, hopefully at the next meeting on some of those items and seeing what we want to do," Bouvat said Nov. 17. 

Also Nov. 17, the Park Board: 

  • Approved application materials for a new, full-time maintenance position.
  • OK'd the purchase of a new park truck for $36,208.
  • Agreed to place a gate at Heartland Park, closing access to the western side of the park, for $1,915 in the event the town doesn't have the proper materials to do the project itself .
  • Tabled replacing the press box at Heartland Park; the review of current park rules; and the expansion of the parking lot at Prairie West Park.
  • Showed support for moving forward with a community garden.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

