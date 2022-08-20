Residents frustrated by limits on public comment

MERRILLVILLE — There was almost no discussion about ordinances calling for the closure of the Town Court and to establish a new personnel policy during the Aug. 9 Town Council meeting, but the topics were on the minds of many at the session.

The council on July 26 approved the first reading of both ordinances. Although measures often appear on the council’s next agenda for second and final reading, the ordinances weren’t up for consideration at the council’s Aug. 9 meeting, and they aren’t listed on Tuesday’s agenda.

Many attended the Aug. 9 session to talk about the matters, but as the meeting got underway, Councilman Richard Hardaway indicated public comments are limited to items only on the agenda.

Hardaway also described a civility ordinance adopted by the council in 2019 that indicates people could be barred from participating in a session if they make “personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks” or if they become “boisterous or delays or interrupts the proceedings, peace or meetings of the Town Council or any board or commission.”

Hardaway also said any disturbance or disorderly conduct could authorize the presiding officer of a meeting “to restore order and direct appropriate actions including but not limited to having a person physically removed and escorted from the meeting and town property.”

Hardaway was presiding over the Aug. 9 meeting because Council President Rick Bella was absent. Although he remarked about public comments, he said his statement was on behalf of the council.

Merrillville Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco said he takes exception to the council warning residents how to behave.

“That’s not you’re job,” Velazco said. “You’ve never done it to anybody else, why would you do it to us?”

He also said there wasn’t enough advance notice that the topics wouldn’t be on the agenda.

The Town Court ordinance in question states the court would shut down on Sept. 30, and existing cases would be transferred to the Lake County court system. Five councilmen voted in favor of it on July 26, when it was approved on first reading. Councilman Leonard White opposed it and Councilwoman Marge Uzelac abstained.

The measure comes after the council in 2019 decided to shutter the court as of Dec. 31, 2020 for financial reasons. The court was temporarily closed in early 2021, but that changed after Velazco filed litigation against the council to fight the action. That case hasn’t yet been decided, and the court remains open.

Although a new closure ordinance is before the council, the panel’s reason for shuttering the court remains the same as it was in 2019.

Town officials said the court has been operating in the red for years, and the court’s deficit is around $1.6 million.

Velazco said his office has been “handicapped” since he became judge in 2019 because the council had already started efforts to shutter the court before he took office.

“Since then, I have not been able to operate the court fully,” Velazco said.

He said the town court has generated more than $500,000 a year without adding new cases. Velazco said Merrillville’s court, like other municipal courts, must divide the dollars it collects with other entities, and that’s a reason why there has been a deficit.

In regard to the new personnel policy ordinance, Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson said there are certain sections that don’t apply to her office.

“I will adopt the portions of the personnel manual that are relative to all town employees, but there are certain portions of it that do not apply to the Clerk-Treasurer’s office, never have in the past, and by statue, I would say do not apply now,” White Gibson said.

She said her department is an independent office of the town, and it’s her duty to prescribe how employees are hired, fired and paid, and she shouldn’t have to go through Merrillville’s Human Resources Department for those matters.

Hardaway said the council has no control over the way White Gibson operates her office, and the panel can’t dictate how she manages the entity.

Although the council indicated public comment could only involve agenda items, some residents made some brief remarks about the issues on Aug. 9.

“I would ask that the Town Council recognize the sovereignty and operational necessity of our clerk’s office and Town Court,” resident Darian Collins said.

Resident Verlie Suggs said she wants the council to recognize that White Gibson is entitled to run her office as she see fit.

Suggs said it was “uncalled for” to start Tuesday’s meeting by limiting the comments residents can make, and she hopes more people attend upcoming council sessions to make their voices heard.

“We will never sit back and allow unjustice to take place,” she said.