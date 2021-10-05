Residents’ pitch lands road project home run

VALPARAISO — Carter Wilson put the first skid mark on the new sidewalks along Eisenhower Avenue.

On Monday, he led a parade of city officials and neighbors walking along the sidewalk to celebrate completion of the $688,000 project.

His grandfather, Jim Thorpe, hosted the procession in his garage, where the plan to improve the street was hatched.

“I fought for this for years,” he said. “If you want something done, let your city know.”

When Matt Murphy became mayor, Thorpe invited the mayor and City Engineer Mike Jabo to his garage for a drink and a chat.

“In government, there’s a lot of people saying do this, do that,” City Administrator Mike Jessen said. Thorpe gave a presentation on the history of the development and made a strong case for the project.

“You presented your case. We responded,” Jessen said.

When the subdivision was built, it was outside the city limits and built to county standards. Years ago, it was annexed to the city.

Now the road is wider, has curbs and sidewalks on either side that have become popular with neighborhood residents and the nearby apartments.