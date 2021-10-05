 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Residents' pitch lands road project home run
urgent

Residents' pitch lands road project home run

Residents’ pitch lands road project home run

Carter Wilson, whose bike laid the first skid marks on the new sidewalks along Eisenhower Avenue in Valparaiso, prepares to lead a procession of neighborhood residents and city officials to his grandparents' garage.

 Doug Ross, The Times

VALPARAISO — Carter Wilson put the first skid mark on the new sidewalks along Eisenhower Avenue.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

On Monday, he led a parade of city officials and neighbors walking along the sidewalk to celebrate completion of the $688,000 project.

His grandfather, Jim Thorpe, hosted the procession in his garage, where the plan to improve the street was hatched.

“I fought for this for years,” he said. “If you want something done, let your city know.”

When Matt Murphy became mayor, Thorpe invited the mayor and City Engineer Mike Jabo to his garage for a drink and a chat.

“In government, there’s a lot of people saying do this, do that,” City Administrator Mike Jessen said. Thorpe gave a presentation on the history of the development and made a strong case for the project.

“You presented your case. We responded,” Jessen said.

When the subdivision was built, it was outside the city limits and built to county standards. Years ago, it was annexed to the city.

Now the road is wider, has curbs and sidewalks on either side that have become popular with neighborhood residents and the nearby apartments.

“We’re excited to see kids riding their bikes down the sidewalks,” Jessen said. Before the project was completed, parents pushed strollers with infants and held toddlers’ hands while walking in the street.

Stormwater infrastructure has been incorporated into the development, too.

“I think it’s exceeded my expectations,” Thorpe said.

“We’ve met so many people, talking to people on the project,” he said. “We just met so many people who were local.”

“Contact your councilman, contact the city, let them know,” Thorpe said.

Community Engagement Director Maggie Clifton is planning a public input session for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Banta Center for residents interested in obtaining city grants for neighborhood improvements.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Valpo spending millions on roadwork
Local News

Valpo spending millions on roadwork

  • Updated

The city plans to spend millions of dollars on paving roads and alleys and building sidewalks this year to make navigating the city easier, City Engineer Michael Jabo said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts