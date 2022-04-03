Residents unite to combat crime in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — A grassroots organization was recently formed to get more residents actively involved in reducing crime in Michigan City.

The Michigan City Crime Prevention and Safety Organization is inviting the public to its first organizational meeting Monday.

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said he got involved because he was concerned about crime and frustrated more was not being done to curb it, in his opinion.

“We want to help the community do something instead of just sitting and not doing anything and assist where we can assist,” he said.

Ed Bohle Jr., a former police officer and retired construction worker, said the organization will serve as an umbrella over neighborhood watch groups they hope to re-establish throughout the city.

The idea is having more citizens keep an eye out for crime and other things like suspicious activity and report their concerns and possible evidence to the police.

“A lot of crimes are solved on tips of that nature,” Bohle said.

He said the group will also educate residents on how to prevent becoming a victim of crime.

Bohle said he was a police officer in Michigan City when residents were organized to provide law enforcement with extra sets of eyes and ears during the 1970s and 80s.

“It was a very good solution, and it did work. We’re just trying to reinvent, I guess, the neighborhood watch programs.

He said the continued rash of shootings along with other crimes like robberies, auto theft, burglaries and vandalism are driving the effort.

Bohle said he works private security for the owner of a warehouse near Chicago Street that recently was getting into broken into and vandalized, on average, once a week.

“They were tearing the place up,” he said.

Przybylinski said he also hopes input from more residents will better determine the causes of the uptick in crime and how to address it more effectively.

“It’s about organizing and finding out what’s happening and coming up with solutions,” he said.

Ironically, crime appears to be down, based on information from the Michigan City Police Department. There were 6 homicides last year compared to 8 in 2020.

Nonfatal shootings dropped from 24 to 19 last year, police said.

Police said there were also 399 complaints of shots fired in 2021, a slight increase from the previous year.

Bohle said gun violence wasn’t as much of a problem when he was on the police force.

“If we had two shootings a year that was it," he said.

The meeting at 6 p.m. will be inside the Mikropor training center at 4921 Ohio St.

