Respite House opens 2nd halfway house in Valparaiso

“Our children are dying because of the disease of addiction,” he said. “It is essential as a community that we come together in this effort. We have shown our ability to do that in this instance.”

Peters’ ex-wife, Lita Peters, is executive director of Respite House, overseeing both locations.

From the time the first location opened on Dec. 17, 2009, the board envisioned opening a second location somewhere in Porter County. It took longer than expected.

Respite House has had a waiting list since the original house opened.

Getting that facility in shape for residents was a lot of work. Mitch remembers being on the roof during the Popcorn Festival, nailing shingles into place, while hot air balloons floated overhead.

“Heroin was so huge then,” Lita said. Addiction treatment then was following the same process as for alcoholism, following the 12-step program. That has evolved.

“It’s hard to help them learn how to live a new life,” Mitch said.

Many of the residents are sent by a court order, giving them six months to get their act together following time in jail. Some have been Mitch’s clients; he’s a criminal defense attorney.