Responsible bidding law calls the shots, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Porter County commissioners Jeff Good and Jim Biggs pushed back this week against Councilman Jeff Larson’s request to favor local bidders for county capital spending.

That’s illegal, as of about nine years ago when state law was changed to forbid bidding preferences that favored local vendors, Good, R-Center, said.

Porter County has a responsible bidders ordinance to be transparent about the bidding process, he said.

“There’s instructions, there’s guidelines that we have to follow,” Good said.

At the last County Council meeting, Larson, R-At-Large, suggested Porter County give local contractors a break the way he said Lake and LaPorte counties do. If a Porter County contractor’s bid is within 10% of the competitor’s bid, the local contractor should be favored, Larson said.

Larson was “throwing hay to the wind,” Good said.

Biggs, R-North, said it was “extremely irresponsible for that individual to make such a statement in a public meeting.”

“We’re following the law here. We’re following the responsible bidder ordinance,” Good said.