'Rest in peace, baby boy': Community and family members gather at vigil to remember Kyrin Carter

Carlos and Elizabeth Velazquez, of Hammond, stood next to a blue cross adorned with flowers and a stuffed animal and got emotional as they talked about Kyrin and the search to find him. The husband and wife said they were out every day looking for him, sometimes twice a day.

"Why sit home when we could go out and do something," Elizabeth said.

She said they have two grandsons who are autistic. They were devastated when they heard about Kyrin's body being found Monday night, but said the vigil Tuesday may offer some closure.

Hammond residents Linda Cortez and Renee Howard were dressed in pink shirts and held heart-shaped balloons Tuesday night. They didn't know Kyrin, but heard pink was his favorite color. They are both mothers and said they were out most days helping to look for him. Cortez said she has a nephew with autism and a similar situation almost happened with him, so the search for Kyrin especially hit home for her.

The two were at the river Monday night when Kyrin was found and described it as "devastating."

Along with the balloons placed at various spots along the water's edge, dozens of balloons were released into the air at once, fireworks were set off and a single yellow paper lantern was sent off into the night sky.

