Restaurant Depot included in Griffith TIF restructuring plan

GRIFFITH — The Town Council has tacked an addition onto its Downtown Allocation Area.

The area, which already includes the main downtown section, now includes the location where Restaurant Depot is expected to open a new store sometime this year.

The national chain bought four properties on Ridge Road last year to construct a new 55,000-square-foot store.

It will sit on the south side of Ridge next to Advance Auto Parts.

The entire allocation area features possible tax increment financing options.

"We simply restructured the TIFs and added the property that Restaurant Depot started building on Ridge Road," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

He estimated that up to $3 million will be generated in new TIF dollars over the life of the revised allocation area.

The town is also hoping to generate a new public works director to replace Rick Konopasek, who is retiring.

"We will be accepting resumes and conducting interviews of potentially qualified candidates over the next 30 days," Ryfa said.

He added a job description has been created and will be posted on the town's website.