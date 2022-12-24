 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Retail development advances in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — The Plan Commission is advancing residential and commercial projects planned in town.

The commission granted final subdivision plat approval Tuesday for the first phase of the Savannah Cove development off Grant Street and north of 73rd Avenue. The commission also approved a plat amendment associated with a new commercial development near 79th Avenue and Mississippi Street.

The initial phase of Savannah Cove involves the construction of duplexes on about 30 lots. When all phases are complete, the development will have duplexes on about 70 lots.

Steve King, Merrillville’s engineering administrator/public works director, said streets and curbs are in place for the Providence Real Estate community, and the infrastructure has been inspected.

King also said the town has reviewed engineering plans, and the development will include drainage improvements for that area.

“We’ve gone over this several times,” King said.

Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk, a Plan Commission member, said he’s satisfied with what’s been presented to Merrillville officials, but any changes to the project would require additional review from the municipality before they could advance.

“As long as everything is set on the path that we originally planned on, I’m good with it,” Minchuk said.

The commercial project approved by the commission calls for a 7,500-square-foot multiunit retail building in the shopping area that includes Lowe’s and Costco stores near 79th Avenue and Mississippi Street.

The new building has potential tenants, but it hasn’t been announced who could occupy space there.

As the project advances, town officials have expressed a desire to review possible traffic enhancements in that area.

Councilman Shawn Pettit, another commission member, said intersection improvements at 79th and Mississippi Street as well as widening 79th are among options to improve traffic flow in the heavily traveled area.

He said the issue could be reviewed by Merrillville’s Redevelopment Commission to determine whether Mississippi Street tax increment financing district money could be used for a road enhancement project there.

