Retail district proposed in Winfield

WINFIELD — The town's downtown business area could be expanding soon, with the possibility of a grocery and a "high-end" coffee franchise locating here.

The Plan Commission has set public hearings at the request of developer Jim Lyons, owner of Winfield Commons.

There's no stopping progress in Winfield even in the midst of a pandemic, town officials say.

Lyons is seeking approval for a zoning change and primary plat approval for a 21-acre, six-lot subdivision at 7909 E. 109th Ave.

Lyons said the proposed retail district, which is farmland southwest of Walgreens, would include a Wendy's, an Auto Zone and possibly an Aldi's, with which it is in negotiations.

Developers are also negotiating a contract to bring in what was termed a "high-end coffee franchise," multiuse retail businesses and some medical-related offices, said Russ Pozen, director of engineering at DVG Inc.

Plan Commission member David Anderson said the "elephant in the room" is the need for a stoplight to be possibly erected on 109th Avenue near Pike Street because of the increased traffic in that area.

Town Engineer Michael Duffy said traffic studies have recommended a traffic light be placed in that location.

Lyons said his development would pay a fair share toward the future light. His planned 240,000-square-foot retail area would also bring in property taxes to the town of Winfield, an amount he estimated at $1.2 million.

After the meeting, Anderson said town officials are requiring any new developers, such as Winfield Commons, to pay for infrastructure-related costs on their properties.

In other business, the Plan Commission approved a two-lot subdivide with waiver for footage to petitioner Nik Jolakoski.

Planners sent a favorable ruling to the Town Council for a zoning change from agriculture to residential for 10425 Arizona St.

Jolakoski said he and his family will continue living in a house at the back of the property. He is building a residence for his parents, which will be closer to the front of the property.

