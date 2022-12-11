Retail district proposed in Winfield

WINFIELD — The town's downtown business area could be expanding soon, with the possibility of a grocery and a "high-end" coffee franchise locating here.

The Plan Commission has set public hearings at the request of developer Jim Lyons, owner of Winfield Commons.

Lyons is seeking approval for a zoning change and primary plat approval for a 21-acre, six-lot subdivision at 7909 E. 109th Ave.

Lyons said the proposed retail district, which is farmland southwest of Walgreens, would include a Wendy's, an Auto Zone and possibly an Aldi's, with which it is in negotiations.

Developers are also negotiating a contract to bring in what was termed a "high-end coffee franchise," multiuse retail businesses and some medical-related offices, said Russ Pozen, director of engineering at DVG Inc.

Plan Commission member David Anderson said the "elephant in the room" is the need for a stoplight to be possibly erected on 109th Avenue near Pike Street because of the increased traffic in that area.

Town Engineer Michael Duffy said traffic studies have recommended a traffic light be placed in that location.

Lyons said his development would pay a fair share toward the future light. His planned 240,000-square-foot retail area would also bring in property taxes to the town of Winfield, an amount he estimated at $1.2 million.

After the meeting, Anderson said town officials are requiring any new developers, such as Winfield Commons, to pay for infrastructure-related costs on their properties.

In other business, the Plan Commission approved a two-lot subdivide with waiver for footage to petitioner Nik Jolakoski.

Planners sent a favorable ruling to the Town Council for a zoning change from agriculture to residential for 10425 Arizona St.

Jolakoski said he and his family will continue living in a house at the back of the property. He is building a residence for his parents, which will be closer to the front of the property.