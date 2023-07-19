Retail sales continued to rise in June but showed signs of cooling as job gains slowed.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates retail sales rose 0.2% in June as compared to May and were up 1.5% year-over-year. Sales rose 0.5% month-over-month and 2% year-over-year in May.

“June retail sales confirm that while the economy may be cooling, consumers remain on solid footing and are spending on household priorities,” National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Back-to-class spending is one of the most important shopping occasions of the year, and NRF’s consumer research shows that back-to-school and college spending is expected to set new records. Consumers are looking for the best value and deals, and retailers are well stocked with essential items for families and students.”

The retail sector is one of the largest employers in Northwest Indiana with shopping centers like Southlake Mall, Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, the Highland Grove Shopping Center, Shops on Main in Schererville, the Crossings at Hobart, Porter's Vale, Valparaiso Marketplace and Portage Commons.

The National Retail Federation's calculation of retail sales, which excludes gas stations, car dealers and restaurants, estimates sales were up 0.4% in May and 3.3% year-over-year. Retail sales were up 0.4% month-over-month and 4.4% year-over-year the previous month.

Electronics and appliance store sales were up 1.1%, furniture and home furnishing stores up 1.4% and health and personal care stores 0.1%. Sales at sporting goods stores were down 1%, building materials and garden supply stores down 1.4% and grocery and beverage stores down 0.7%.

“The pace of spending is slower, but consumers are still in control of the direction of the economy thanks to the still-growing labor market and a comfortable cushion of savings,” National Retail Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “Jobs aren’t growing as fast as they were, but employment is by no means in a slump, and if consumers have jobs, they have the willingness to spend. On average, consumer balance sheets remain sturdy and they have the wherewithal to support spending for most of the rest of the year. That’s thanks, in part, to excess savings built up during the pandemic along with easing inflation.”

The National Retail Federation estimates retail sales rose 4% year-over-year in the first six months of the year and 3.1% over the last three months.

Latitude Commercial, the Crown Point-based commercial real estate firm, reports retail vacancy rates hit a 5-year low of 3.8% in Northwest Indiana last year while retail lease prices rose to a 5-yer high of $14.90 a square foot.