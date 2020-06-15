Retailer sues NWI cops over seizure of fireworks trove, licensing dispute

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST CHICAGO — A Portage man is claiming one Northwest Indiana city's $250 annual fireworks retailer licensing fee is an overreach and that the requirement has deterred him from doing business there, according to a recently filed federal lawsuit.

Jacob Guzman, 36, owner of Rowdy Roy's Fireworks, claims in an April lawsuit the police department confiscated his trove of fireworks without cause on June 30, 2019 and the city is violating state law "in an effort to charge illegal and outrageous fees."

Guzman claims he had a valid retailer license with the Indiana State Fire Marshal on June 30, 2019, the day East Chicago police arrived at his business on Chicago Avenue to investigate a report of illegal sale of fireworks.

The suit alleges the sergeant who allegedly confronted Guzman at the shop claimed the city had a June 20 deadline to obtain the local licensing permit. However, Guzman said there was no amendment or change in local ordinances that listed the deadline.

Guzman claims in the lawsuit Indiana code authorizes the state fire marshal's office to enforce fireworks laws, preempting local control and licensing requirements, such as the local licensing ordinance enacted by East Chicago.