Retailer sues NWI cops over seizure of fireworks trove, licensing dispute
breaking urgent

fireworks stock

Fireworks in the Region.

 Times file photo

EAST CHICAGO — A Portage man is claiming one Northwest Indiana city's $250 annual fireworks retailer licensing fee is an overreach and that the requirement has deterred him from doing business there, according to a recently filed federal lawsuit. 

Jacob Guzman, 36, owner of Rowdy Roy's Fireworks, claims in an April lawsuit the police department confiscated his trove of fireworks without cause on June 30, 2019 and the city is violating state law "in an effort to charge illegal and outrageous fees." 

Guzman claims he had a valid retailer license with the Indiana State Fire Marshal on June 30, 2019, the day East Chicago police arrived at his business on Chicago Avenue to investigate a report of illegal sale of fireworks. 

The suit alleges the sergeant who allegedly confronted Guzman at the shop claimed the city had a June 20 deadline to obtain the local licensing permit. However, Guzman said there was no amendment or change in local ordinances that listed the deadline. 

Guzman claims in the lawsuit Indiana code authorizes the state fire marshal's office to enforce fireworks laws, preempting local control and licensing requirements, such as the local licensing ordinance enacted by East Chicago. 

"The law in Indiana has been unchanged for almost 40 years that local municipalities may not enact and enforce local ordinances to require separate licenses for people that want to sell consumer fireworks in the state," the suit claimed.

The city of East Chicago, its police department, along with Sgt. Louis Acuri, Officer Michael LaPorta, and Officer Jalen Morris are listed as defendants in the case, records show. 

Guzman claims he was wrongfully arrested outside 406 W. Chicago Ave., the building where he sold fireworks, just days before the 4th of July holiday, documents state. He further claims the cops wrongfully confiscated his trove of fireworks that day without a warrant, records state.

Lake Criminal court records show Guzman was arrested and charged that day for operating a motor vehicle without a license, though Guzman's suit claims the officers never saw him operating a vehicle prior to his arrest. 

The arrest report further states the fireworks were seized because Guzman did not have a proper city business permit. The report also notes the building where Guzman sold fireworks did not have fire sprinklers even though residents were living in apartments there. 

Guzman is asking the courts to declare the city's ordinance a violation of state law and the officers' actions a violation of his rights against illegal searches and seizures. He is also seeking attorneys' fees and other damages. 

City attorney Carla Morgan and Police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

