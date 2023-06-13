WHITING — Lifelong resident Mark Harbin has been chosen to fill the 1st District seat on the City Council that was vacated when Nick Suarez resigned May 22.

Harbin, who worked for the city from 1994 until his recent retirement, was sworn in June 5.

Mayor Steve Spebar initially said a caucus was expected to be called to fill the seat until the November election. But that did not occur because only one precinct committee vote would have been eligible for the caucus.

"There's a state provision if there's only one vote in the caucus, which there would have been, the state has allowed the county chairman to make that choice," Spebar said. So Jim Wieser, the Lake County Democratic Central Committee chairman, "relied on my recommendation, and Mark had already won the primary."

Harbin filed for the seat after learning that Suarez would not be seeking to remain on the council.

Harbin has never held elected office, but he wore many hats during his career with the city.

He began working at the sanitary basin, for which he became department head. He then moved to City Hall, overseeing the recycling program and serving as zoning administrator, president of the Historic Preservation Commission and director of special events.

"I hope to bring my 30 years of experience working for the city to my public service on the council," Harbin said.

Spebar said that experience "will be an asset to the council."

Harbin graduated from Whiting High School and lives in the city with his wife, Andrea, and their two children.

His ties to the city run deep: His late father, Edward, had been a city councilman, and his brother, Don, is the Whiting fire chief.

"I've kind of grown up involved with the city of Whiting," he said.