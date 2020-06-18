Retired officer remains in hospital after shooting that killed partner, patient

"Our staff and security officers followed established procedures in an attempt to de-escalate the situation to avoid any physical confrontation. While this situation ended tragically, at all times our staff and security officers were doing their best to protect this patient, all of our other patients and our staff," she said. "As a health care organization, we are committed to working with our staff and the community at large to develop ways to improve upon the quality of life and health in Northwest Indiana, especially amid today's many troubling social issues."

The health, safety and well-being of patients, employees and visitors remains a top priority, Forszt said.

"On a daily basis, we come together to nurture, comfort and heal," she said.

Patient confidentiality laws prevent the hospital from commenting on the condition of any patient, including in this instance, she said.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the families of all those involved," she said. "This isolated event does not reflect on the overall secure environment that the hospital maintains for patients and staff. We commend our staff who each and every day provide high-quality patient care as they serve our community."

Two families mourn losses