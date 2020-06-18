Retired officer remains in hospital after shooting that killed partner, patient

MUNSTER — Detectives have not yet been able to interview a retired sheriff's officer who fatally shot a fellow security guard and a patient at Community Hospital early Tuesday as the patient choked the officer's partner, the Lake County prosecutor's office said.
Benny Freeman remained hospitalized Thursday for an undisclosed condition, two days after the shooting that killed security officer Ryan Askew, 59, of Crown Point, and patient Jamal Williams, 22, of Lansing, prosecutor's spokesman Bradley Carter said.
Freeman was in stable condition at a hospital, officials said.
Freeman and Askew, both retired Lake County sheriff's officers, were working security together when they responded about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to an alert that a psychiatric patient was threatening staff, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Tuesday.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez initially said Williams had loosened a gun from the holster of one of the guards, but officials later said Williams never gained control of or fired a weapon.
According to prosecutors, when Askew and Freeman responded to the area of the hospital, Williams grabbed a hospital employee and began striking her in the head.
Askew, who was working security, tried to intervene but was overpowered by Williams, who began choking and hitting Askew, prosecutors said.
Preliminary reports indicated Askew told Freeman to shoot Williams, who was choking Askew to a state of near unconsciousness, Bernard Carter said.
Freeman fired shots, striking Williams in the head and Askew in the arm and chest.
Witnesses still being interviewed
Munster police requested assistance in the investigation from the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force, which sent about 13 detectives from Region departments to help interview witnesses at the scene Tuesday, said Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance, a task force spokesman.
All but a couple of the detectives have since been released from the investigation, which is being led by the Munster Police Department, he said.
Munster police Lt. John Pierick said Thursday detectives still had a number of interviews to conduct. He planned to release more details after a preliminary investigation is complete, possibly next week.
Prosecutors said Wednesday the hospital worker Williams allegedly assaulted suffered bruising but was recovering.
The security officers were performing their duties when an unexpected assault ended tragically, said Marie Forszt, vice president of marketing and corporate communications for Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, the parent company of Community Healthcare System.
"Our staff and security officers followed established procedures in an attempt to de-escalate the situation to avoid any physical confrontation. While this situation ended tragically, at all times our staff and security officers were doing their best to protect this patient, all of our other patients and our staff," she said. "As a health care organization, we are committed to working with our staff and the community at large to develop ways to improve upon the quality of life and health in Northwest Indiana, especially amid today's many troubling social issues."
The health, safety and well-being of patients, employees and visitors remains a top priority, Forszt said.
"On a daily basis, we come together to nurture, comfort and heal," she said.
Patient confidentiality laws prevent the hospital from commenting on the condition of any patient, including in this instance, she said.
"We extend our deepest sympathy to the families of all those involved," she said. "This isolated event does not reflect on the overall secure environment that the hospital maintains for patients and staff. We commend our staff who each and every day provide high-quality patient care as they serve our community."
Two families mourn losses
Williams played football last year for Western Michigan University and College of DuPage, according to The Associated Press.
"College of DuPage football is saddened by the death of our former teammate Jamal Williams," the college said in a tweet. "Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the Williams family. We loved Jamal, and he loved us. God Bless Jamal. Much Love to his former teammates. We are here for you."
Askew retired from the Lake County Sheriff's Department in 2004 as a commander.
He was remembered as a gentle, laid-back man who got along with everyone. He left behind a wife, daughter and two foster children, police said. Funeral arrangements had not yet been finalized.
Freeman retired from the Sheriff's Department in 2010 after a 25-year career. He is a former jail warden, Lake County SWAT team member and previously served as the department's sharpshooter/sniper.
Woman sold counterfeit wrinkle-treatment products, indictment alleges
HAMMOND — An indictment filed Wednesday alleges a Merrillville woman earned more than $260,000 in a scheme to sell counterfeit medical devices used to help fill facial wrinkles.
Dina Al-Sbeihi, 36, is accused of importing counterfeit Juvederm and Restalyne products from foreign manufacturers in China and elsewhere and packaging and branding them to like authentic brand-name products.
Juvederm and Restalyne are prescription dermal fillers that are injected into the skin and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Foreign-made dermal fillers have not been approved by the FDA, and the safety and efficacy of the products is unknown, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Al-Sbeihi sold the counterfeit products through her retail company The Beauty Pharmacy from July 2015 to August 2019, earning more than $260,000 by shipping them through the U.S. mail to customers in the United States, court records allege.
U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said in a release that consumers have a right not to be misled in the manner alleged in the case.
"The importing of counterfeit medical devices and selling them as legitimate creates a great concern for the public purchasing these counterfeit products," Kirsch said.
Lynda M. Burdelik, special agent in charge at the FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations in Chicago, vowed to prosecute those who attempt to subvert FDA requirements.
"Distributing medical devices of unknown origin and components instead of FDA-approved devices places the U.S. public health at risk," Burdelik said.
Online court records did not yet list an arraignment date for Al-Sbeihi, who is facing three counts of mail fraud.
The case was investigated by the FDA, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
