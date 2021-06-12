Retiring Sojourner Truth House director honored at annual walk benefit

GARY — They were jammin’ Saturday along West 13th Avenue. They had music, BBQ, snow cones, popcorn and fresh produce.

There were also plenty of walkers for the 22nd annual Walk for Sojourner Truth House. Their goal was $115,000, and, according to walk officials, that goal would be met.

The walk was also an opportunity to honor retiring Executive Director Sister Peg Spindler. Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince presented her with the key to the city.

“Sister Peg is the epitome of re-imagine Gary,” the mayor said, “but for her it did not take a slogan. She’s been re-imagining Gary great for a long time.”

Over Spindler’s 23 years as executive director, Prince went on, “thousands of women and men have been positively impacted.”

Spindler, 73, plans to minister in continued care and environmental areas.

“This is momentous to me,” she said of the city honor. “I want to thank a fantastic staff. The staff always makes the leader look great. The volunteers we have make the staff look great. I also thank our board for their oversight for us and guiding us.”

Spindler is retiring July 1. Angela Curtis will move from senior case manager to the organization’s executive director.