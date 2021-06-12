Retiring Sojourner Truth House director honored at annual walk benefit

GARY — They were jammin’ Saturday along West 13th Avenue. They had music, BBQ, snow cones, popcorn and fresh produce.
There were also plenty of walkers for the 22nd annual Walk for Sojourner Truth House. Their goal was $115,000, and, according to walk officials, that goal would be met.
The walk was also an opportunity to honor retiring Executive Director Sister Peg Spindler. Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince presented her with the key to the city.
“Sister Peg is the epitome of re-imagine Gary,” the mayor said, “but for her it did not take a slogan. She’s been re-imagining Gary great for a long time.”
Over Spindler’s 23 years as executive director, Prince went on, “thousands of women and men have been positively impacted.”
Spindler, 73, plans to minister in continued care and environmental areas.
“This is momentous to me,” she said of the city honor. “I want to thank a fantastic staff. The staff always makes the leader look great. The volunteers we have make the staff look great. I also thank our board for their oversight for us and guiding us.”
Spindler is retiring July 1. Angela Curtis will move from senior case manager to the organization’s executive director.
“I’m looking forward to just continuing the mission,” Curtis said. “I have been charged with a task, but I’m ready.”
Embracing her former boss, Curtis commented, “She has believed in me, she trusted me, and I’m so grateful.”
Named for an 18th-century abolitionist and women’s rights activist born into slavery in New York in 1826, Sojourner Truth House is a nonprofit organization sponsored by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ. STH serves homeless and at-risk women and their children and underserved members of the community.
Clients staying in local shelters come to the day center for help obtaining benefits, referrals to community support agencies, basic skills and employment training, healthcare screenings and referrals, counseling and assistance with finding housing.
STH also offers programs and support through therapeutic programs and ongoing case management, along with a food pantry.
Despite being closed for several months in 2020 due to the pandemic, STH still served a monthly average of 3,741 clients by phone or other means, a 40% hike over 2019. Twenty-seven families were moved into housing.
The day center’s food pantry became a drive-thru operation, serving 5,000 to 6,000 clients each month.
Felice Jackson, a former STH client, recalled how the ministry housed and fed her through rough times.
“They saved my life,” Jackson said.
Among the walkers was Bishop Robert J. McClory of the Catholic Diocese of Gary. The bishop praised STH for its “tremendous impact on the city of Gary.”
McClory cited the “spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood” at STH as it helps others “experience mercy in Gary.”
Among the walking teams was American Hellenic Educational and Philanthropic Association Chapter 78. After starting 11 years ago with eight walkers, AHEPA this year brought more than 30.
“We’ve been supporting Sister Peg, not just this walk, since 2009,” said AHEPA’s Nick Gianikos.
Families representing Crosspoint Church of Crown Point also walked, including Lis Mubibya, of Merrillville, with her three children, Destiny, 8; Reuel, 6; and Aria, 3.
“We’re part of this community we want to help in any way we can,” the mother said. “We believe in the work they’re doing.”
Sarah Scott, of Hobart, also brought her three children, Quincy, 9; Zuri, 2; and Zeya, 1.
“It’s important to take care of people,” Scott said. “If you’re able, you should help.”
ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week
The most-read stories during the past week.
Stilianos Kyriakakis told the Hoosier Lottery he plans to share his $1 million Powerball prize with his two children.
At Holy Angels Cathedral, Bishop Robert McClory, of the Catholic Diocese of Gary, ordained the latest class of men to become permanent deacons.
The city of Hammond is getting closer to finalizing a settlement deal with five Northwest Indiana communities that sued the city in November, objecting to newly approved water rate hikes.
Man flees after hitting pole in Crown Point causing outages, hits second pole in Cedar Lake, police say
Police arrested the 49-year-old man in his home in Robin's Nest Subdivision in Cedar Lake.
Crime of historical proportions: Region native remembers deadly 1933 plane explosion over Chesterton
The crash attracted attention far beyond the local Duneland community, as was evidenced by the FBI documents. "There were notes from (the first FBI Director J. Edgar) Hoover himself."
A local developer is looking to transform a 20-acre parcel of land into a mixed-use planned unit development (PUD) featuring office, residential and retail space.
The fire started as the children were attempting to make breakfast for themselves, because their mother left them alone for 15 hours while she drank alcohol and spent the night with a maintenance man.
"When we talk about her and stuff, we become angry. We don't become angry with each other, but we become angry with the situation," said Simon Lillie, stepfather of Davita Ward.
Two people, including a Grubhub driver's passenger, were wounded in reported shootings between Saturday and Sunday, an official said.
The woman was wearing a protective helmet, but the the limb appears to have struck her body, causing possible internal injuries and a possible broken leg, the fire department said.
Bruce Michael Abrahamson, 66, has not yet entered a plea to felony charges of rape, neglect of a dependent and practicing medicine without a license.
"You took advantage of a child," the judge said. "You are a horrible person. You really are. You are a predator and a horrible person."
Omarion Wilbourn, who was just 15 years old when the rapes occurred, will be required to register as a sex offender and must serve at least 75% of his sentence, court records state.
"It was a surreal moment. We were going for something emotional. It was so fantastic and we knew it. ... It came from my heart," Santelik said.
U.S. Steel has entered an agreement to sell its freight rail subsidiary, Transtar, which operates six railroads including the Gary Railway Co.…
Detectives are still investigating and searching for any possible video of a potential suspect, Hobart police said.
He nearly struck several other vehicles head-on, police said, until turning south on County Road 600 West.
An auto loan company that allegedly violated Indiana consumer protection laws has agreed to waive more than $14.1 million in vehicle debt and pay restitution of $261 each to more than 5,000 Hoosiers.
When told about the possibility of officers entering the room, the occupant said, "why would you come in here, you don't know what's in here waiting for you," police said.
Volunteer firefighters from Scipio Township and other agencies responded to the blaze at 4282 S. 425 West at about 8 a.m.
Lori L. Garrett, 60, is accused of hitting 42-year-old Jason Hudock, who was on foot, about 9 p.m. April 23 near U.S. 30 and Taft Street in Merrillville.
Jason A. Mitchell, 35, had not reported to probation officials since February and had not enrolled in a substance abuse treatment program as ordered, according to court records.
Anyone who has information on the man or his family is asked to call the Lake County Coroner's Office at 219-755-3265.
Anyone with information on the burglary or suspect is asked to call the Report A Crime Tip Hotline at 800-750-2746.
On Wednesday arrest warrants were issued for Jalen Tyrone Robinson, 22, of Hammond, and Lajahnis Ziyar Rosemond, 16, of Gary.
At the 86th and final graduation for George Rogers Clark Middle/High School Wednesday night, Principal David Verta told the graduates, "Class of 2021, we really did save the best for last."
A 41-year-old Portage man told police he had no idea there were three short sexually-related videos on his cell phone of an underage girl he knows, according to charging documents.
Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found on the side of a road near Porter Beach Wednesday.
Indiana State Police are leading an investigation into the death of a 39-year-old inmate Wednesday, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. The completion of an investigation into another inmate's death was pending toxicology results, a DOC spokeswoman said.
The eight mascots were chosen with help of a rubric that identified there closeness to being “true to Valpo, regionally relevant or characteristic, provide an enhanced and inclusive identity.”
The suspect had fired shots from an unknown vehicle driving southbound.
The man, who was holding a rifle as he fled, ran into the abandoned Pulaski Middle School at 19th Avenue and Georgia Street, police said.
At the 137th and final commencement for Hammond High School Thursday evening, there were words of advice, tears and celebration.
The Plan Commission ultimately sent a 6-0 favorable recommendation to the City Council to change the zoning to allow the subdivision to move forward. The council still has to give final approval for the project.
WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Bank guard shot dead during robbery identified; 1 armed suspect at large, police say
The security guard who was fatally shot at the attempted robbery at First Midwest Bank has been identified as a Tinley Park man.