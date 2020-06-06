Return of elective surgery a welcome relief for Cedar Lake man

"He has had pain for 20 years," Nam said. "He has dealt with it for 20 years. It's been a delayed process for him."

The bone-on-bone in Wernes' right hip was causing him to also experience lower back pain and overall stiffness in his hip area.

"Bob is tough. To get to this point he has to have a high pain threshold," Nam said.

Nam said that with elective surgery restrictions lifted in Indiana on April 27 and in Illinois on May 11, Wernes was clear to go forward with his surgery.

Wernes had to have his surgery done at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago due to his insurance company's requirements.

Many of Dr. Nam's patients who come to him for hip and knee reconstruction and replacement surgery can have their visits and surgery on an out-patient basis at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, 9200 Calumet Ave., Munster.

"If their surgery is outpatient then everything can be done here in Munster. Plenty of my patients don't cross the border (into Illinois)," Nam said.

Nam added: "I'm here (in Munster) every Tuesday and take care of a lot of patients."