Morton High School Class of 1970

The Morton High School Class of 1970 reunions, postponed last summer due to the COVID 19 pandemic, has been rescheduled for this summer, July 23-24.

Scheduled activities are:

• Friday, 7/23 (6:30 p.m. to ??) —informal mixer at Kenwood Tap, Hammond, hosted by proprietor and classmate Florence Metz Decker, and

• Saturday, 7/24 (6 p.m. to 12 midnight)—dinner party at Innsbrook Country Club, Merrillville.

Saturday dinner reservations are $60 per person. Classmates are encouraged to confirm their plan to attend ASAP by mailing a check, made payable to the “Morton High School Class of 1970,” to planning committee treasurer Patti Guiden Herr (860 White Hawk Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307). Or Venmo Patti: @Patricia-Herr-5. Spouses are welcome.

Other questions? Contact Wes Lukoshus at weslukoshus@gmail.com or Bob Kuhn at kuhno2@aol.com.

East Gary Edison Class of 1960

East Gary Edison Class of 1960 will hold its annual reunion on Saturday, Aug. 28,2021 at the Old Town Banquet Center, 711 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso.

The Classes of 1961 and 1962 are also invited. The event will begin with a reception from 5- p.m. at which appetizers will be served. Dinner is at 7 p.m. There will also be a cash bar. The cost is $25 per person. Please make the check payable to: East Gary Class of 1960 Reunion and mail to Jim Spanopoulos, 1582 Spyglass Circle, Chesterton,In. 46304. Questions? Email jimspanopoulos@gmail.com.

