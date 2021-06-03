Revised EPA decision for part of Porter County will help reduce air pollution, groups say

Environmental groups say the U.S. EPA's recent decision to revise ozone nonattainment designations will require industries in northern Porter County and several other Chicago-area counties to take steps to reduce air pollution.

The Environmental Law and Policy Center and Respiratory Health Association said they joined with other groups to challenge the Trump administration EPA's 2018 findings that several counties did not contribute to air pollution in nearby areas, where ozone levels violated EPA's National Ambient Air Quality Standard.

The groups said the finding was flawed and "inappropriately exempted the counties from regulatory requirements for actions to reduce pollution."

Ann Jaworski, a staff attorney at the ELPC, said, "It's refreshing to have an EPA that won't let polluters off the hook.

"The EPA's latest decision means pollution sources in those areas will now be required to clean up emissions that contribute to the formation of ozone, a dangerous pollutant that can trigger asthma attacks and decrease lung function in even healthy individuals," she said.