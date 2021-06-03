Revised EPA decision for part of Porter County will help reduce air pollution, groups say

Environmental groups say the U.S. EPA's recent decision to revise ozone nonattainment designations will require industries in northern Porter County and several other Chicago-area counties to take steps to reduce air pollution.
The Environmental Law and Policy Center and Respiratory Health Association said they joined with other groups to challenge the Trump administration EPA's 2018 findings that several counties did not contribute to air pollution in nearby areas, where ozone levels violated EPA's National Ambient Air Quality Standard.
The groups said the finding was flawed and "inappropriately exempted the counties from regulatory requirements for actions to reduce pollution."
Ann Jaworski, a staff attorney at the ELPC, said, "It's refreshing to have an EPA that won't let polluters off the hook.
"The EPA's latest decision means pollution sources in those areas will now be required to clean up emissions that contribute to the formation of ozone, a dangerous pollutant that can trigger asthma attacks and decrease lung function in even healthy individuals," she said.
Brian Urbaszewski, director of environmental health programs at the Respiratory Health Association, said former administrations in Illinois and Washington, D.C., put people's health at risk in Porter County, McHenry County in Illinois and Kenosha County in Wisconsin by attempting to ignore smog threats.
"This decision vindicates our call that science and the law must drive Clean Air Act decisions, not pandering to corporate concerns that prioritize profit over people's lives," he said.
The Clean Air Act requires EPA to review the National Ambient Air Quality Standard every five years to determine if it adequately protects human health and designate areas around the country as "nonattainment" if they violate the standard or contributed to nearby violations.
EPA revised the National Air Quality Standard on Oct. 1, 2015, and announced designations between 2015 and 2018.
Several environmental groups and public health advocacy organizations, three local government agencies and the state of Illinois filed six petitions for review, challenging EPA's designations, EPA said.
The U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia consolidated the petitions into a single case and decided in July to remand the case for review of nine nonattainment areas in seven states, including Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico and Wisconsin.
EPA last week revised the boundaries for six nonattainment areas in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin.
The designation for Porter County was changed from attainment to partial county nonattainment, EPA said.
A partial nonattainment designation for Lake County, Indiana, remains in place, EPA said.
EPA's decision to designate the eight northernmost townships in Porter County as an ozone nonattainment area with a "marginal" classification will subject any industries operating in the area to more stringent permitting standards, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Marginal is the lowest, least severe classification for ozone nonattainment areas, IDEM said.
"There is nothing that sources need to do at this time," an IDEM spokesman said. "However, any new source looking to locate in these areas, or existing sources that are seeking to expand their operations, would be subject to additional regulatory requirements effective only in areas designated as nonattainment."
The marginal classification also means IDEM is required to submit documentation to EPA, including a base-year emissions inventory of ozone precursors such as oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds within the nonattainment area; a certification that Indiana's air rules pertaining to new emissions sources comply with federal rules; and a certification that Indiana's air rules pertaining to the reporting of emissions comply with the federal emissions reporting rules for sources located in ozone nonattainment areas.