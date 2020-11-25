Rezoning for medical offices brings drainage worries

VALPARAISO — A parcel has been rezoned for medical offices near Northwest Health Porter, but not without pushback from neighbors concerned about drainage.
Over the next 25 years, stormwater management will be the biggest issue the county is facing, said Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center.
Dr. Tooraj Torabi plans four office buildings to accommodate his children, all of them doctors, county planner Robert Thompson said.
Neighbor Robert Borns said the spring-fed pond that would be expanded to handle drainage from the site would affect wetlands, streams and other waterways. He said he wanted to see a drainage plan in place before construction begins because he’s worried about flooding.
“It’s a mosquito breeder. That’s what happened to them,” Borns said.
“I don’t see how a spring-fed pond can become a detention pond,” Terry Dee said.
“I’m the one who’s going to catch it,” Don Trowbridge said. “I’m the guy who’s going to get flooded. I’m at the low end.”
Trust in engineers
Good said he often hears from residents about what the county did wrong in the past. But the stormwater management department has been in place less than four years, funded by stormwater management fees assessed on property in unincorporated areas. The department has its own engineering staff.
“These engineers are ours. They’re our people,” not consultants, Good said.
“At the end of the day, if the stormwater management out there hasn’t been done properly, the onus is on us,” said Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North.
The county now gets a lot of criticism from developers who believe the rules are too strict, Good said.
“We want to make sure everyone in the neighborhood is in harmony, upstream and downstream,” he said. “Let us have the opportunity to fix this and show that we can do it right.”
“I think this applicant has a hurdle to get over,” he said.
“We now have an opportunity to fix it, and fix it for good,” Good said.
“We want to earn your trust,” said Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South.
“Our priority is the people already living there,” Biggs said.
Anyone who wants to see what’s going on in the county to address drainage concerns should attend Stormwater Management Board meetings, Good said.
At last week’s stormwater board meeting, County Engineer Mike Novotney reported the county has spent almost $12 million this year and initiated 138 projects.
Claims approved last week totaled more than $1.4 million.
Millions of dollars have been spent on drainage projects wrapping up in South Haven, so the county is turning its attention to regulated drains and southern areas of the county, Novotney said.
The county has also mapped out over 100 outflows in the county to see which need to be monitored more frequently to detect the presence of contaminants.
Last week, the board voted to buy a new boat for use on the Kankakee River and other streams.
Bass Pro Shop in Portage offered a $12,680 quote that included the boat, motor and trailer.
