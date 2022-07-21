Ricky Dillard to perform in Gary Friday

GARY — Grammy-nominated gospel singer Ricky Dillard will perform at Gospel Fest Friday at Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center in Gary.
The event is free and will begin at 7 p.m. New G will also be featured.
Dillard has been nominated twice for a Grammy, for best contemporary R&B gospel album for his album "Promise" and in the category best gospel album for "Amazing."
More information can be found on Beyond 4 Wall's Facebook.
