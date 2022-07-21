 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Ricky Dillard to perform in Gary Friday

  • 0
Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center

Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center

 John Luke, file, The Times

GARY — Grammy-nominated gospel singer Ricky Dillard will perform at Gospel Fest Friday at Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center in Gary. 

The event is free and will begin at 7 p.m. New G will also be featured.

Dillard has been nominated twice for a Grammy, for best contemporary R&B gospel album for his album "Promise" and in the category best gospel album for "Amazing."

More information can be found on Beyond 4 Wall's Facebook.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris: Biden 'is in good spirits'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts