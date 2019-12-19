Ridgelawn Funeral Home welcomes new Executive Funeral Director

GARY — Avis Brown-Robinson has been named an Executive Funeral Director at Ridgelawn Funeral Home in Gary.
Ridgelawn is located at 4201 W. Ridge Road in Gary.
Brown-Robinson has years of experience in the funeral industry, graduating from Gupton Jones Mortuary College in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Williams, Jr., owner of Ridgelawn Funeral Home, said his family has enjoyed a long history with Avis and her family.
Her parents, Lewis and Ida Brown, leased the funeral home located at 421 W. Fifth Ave. in Gary, which is still owned by the Williams Family.
The Williams family no longer participates in the management of the funeral home on Fifth Avenue.