Rising number of COVID cases in nursing homes leave families worrying

Nunziato said staffing shortages have delayed showering and bathing at times, but residents were receiving the services as requested.

Residents have been relocated to different rooms as staff implement infection-control protocols and standards, he said.

"We always try and reduce room moves as they are disruptive to residents and staff alike," he said. "However, based on timing of testing of COVID and timing of receiving results we have had to move some residents to try and isolate the virus."

All long-term care facilities have been dealing with frequently changing guidance from state, federal and some local health officials, Nunziato said.

"It is extremely challenging, especially since much of the guidance is not coordinated between agencies," he said. "So you have one agency saying do this 'this' way and you have another saying doing this 'that' way. None are wrong in their guidance, just different in requirements, so the operational side is left with trying to implement guidance to meet these differences. It is very time-consuming, and can be very challenging."

Majestic Care St. Anthony