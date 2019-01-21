MUNSTER — The Little Calumet River Basin Commission has rejected both bids to demolish and rebuild the Kennedy Avenue Bridge.
The bids came from Dunnet Bay Construction based in Glendale Heights, Illinois, and Portage-based Superior Engineering came in at more than $9 million. Those are about $2 million more than the estimate provided by DLZ Engineering, said Dan Repay, LCRBDC executive director.
New bids will be sought based on modifications made to the bridge design and architectural add-ons and will be due in the LCRBDC office at 900 Ridge Road, Suite H, Munster, by noon on Feb. 13.
Doug Stuart from Dunnet Bay warned commissioners re-bidding the bridge construction could actually result in more money being spent.
Stuart said when commissioners re-bid the Chase Street Bridge last year, that it cost $100,000 more than the engineer’s estimate.