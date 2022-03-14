River Forest student wins Youth of the Year

VALPARAISO — A passion for dancing led Jamie Cruz to become a member of the Auxiliary Corps at River Forest High School. That same passion led her to create the Code Blue Dance Team at the Lake Station Boys & Girls Club.

Although she could not attend the 2022 Youth of the Year program for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana because of an Auxiliary Corps commitment, Cruz, 17, won the local competition Thursday night.

Cruz, who was in Orlando, Florida, with the corps, led a field of six girls competing at Calvary Church. She advances to state competition next month.

In a prepared statement, Cruz noted, “I realize that the club not only gives me great memories but also important life skills. It’s taught me how to take responsibility and take charge of my goals and accomplishments that I set for myself.”

The club, she continued, has “taught me how to be a leader and role model myself, for not only the girls I coach but for every kid at the club.”

Suri Desch, 14, representing the Duneland Club, was runner-up. A student at Chesterton Middle School, Desch called the competition “a great opportunity for me to get out more and learn more things so I can accomplish more. It’s also a great opportunity for the other girls.”

As winner, Cruz receives a $5,000 scholarship and Desch wins a $2,500 scholarship as runner-up. Each of the remaining four contestants earned a $1,250 scholarship.

Each girl also received a swag bag and plaque. The program featured an etiquette party at Asparagus Restaurant in Merrillville and fashion shopping at Maurice's in Valparaiso. The girls also toured and delivered their speeches at Ardagh Metal Packaging, a program sponsor, in Valparaiso.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America has been holding Youth of the Year events since 1947 to recognize club members for the values of leadership, service, academic excellence and healthy lifestyles.

“We’re proud of these six outstanding young women,” said Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. He said they were leaders in their clubs, schools, and communities. “We are all proud of you. This is just the beginning."

Other local contestants included Alaisha Brown, from the Hammond Boys & Girls Club; Nia Ellis, from the South Haven Club; Keilee Hurt, from the Merrillville Club; and Emma Wisenbaugh, from the Portage Club.

Judging, which took place prior to Thursday, consisted of an interview, a three-minute speech and essays.

The girls’ speeches touched on their personal struggles, from dyslexia to foster homes to an abusive relationship, and how the club experience helped them grow into someone who can help others grow.

Having joined the Duneland Club as a third-grader, Desch noted, “the club helped me have structure and discipline that I needed when I was young.”

Hurt said the club taught her “to stand up for myself, speak for myself and not care what people think of you.”

Wisenbaugh described her club as a “place where we find ourselves and learn about others … and about being a compassionate person.”

Coaching girls from varied backgrounds, Cruz said being on junior staff at her club was a “way for me to give back to the community and honor those who mentored me.”

Brown said the club taught her skills in mentoring, problem solving, and time management.

At her club, Ellis noted, “I got to be a kid again.”

The past three local Youth of the Year winners have all won the state title. Last year’s winner, Gary’s Marcus Steele, advanced to the national finals.

Steele, 19, a graduate of Calumet New Tech High School, is a freshman at Purdue Northwest. He offered Cruz this advice for state: “Give it all you got.”

