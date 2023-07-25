The concrete restoration projects on Interstate 65 will require new lane and ramp closures, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

Between 61st Ave. and the I-80/94 interchange

The ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-80/94 will temporarily close from approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday to shift a barrier wall and place pavement markings.

On or after Sunday, the ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65 will be restricted to one lane during daytime hours and closed completely from approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Work on the ramp will take up to four weeks, INDOT said. Work on I-65 southbound between mile markers 260 and 258 will constrain traffic to a single left lane.

During the work, the ramps from southbound and northbound Broadway to eastbound I-80/94, eastbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65 to Ridge Road collector ramp, and southbound I-65 to Ridge Road will also be closed.

The ramp from Ridge Road to northbound I-65 is closed through late October, and the ramp from Ridge Road to southbound I-65 is closed through mid-September.

Between 137th Ave. and 73rd Ave.

The ramp from northbound I-65 to U.S. 231 and the ramp from 109th to northbound I-65 will be closed overnight Thursday to set up a temporary traffic configuration through the work zone. Travel lanes for northbound I-65 traffic will be realigned to the northbound side of the interstate instead of crossing over to the southbound side.

Friday morning, all ramps at the U.S. 231 and 109th interchanges will be open, INDOT said, including the ramps from northbound I-65 to 109th and U.S. 231 to northbound I-65, which have been closed since May. The new traffic configuration will require closure of the passing lanes, with two lanes of traffic shifted to the right in each direction.

The temporary barrier wall will be shifted from the southbound side to the northbound side, work that will take approximately one week. Once the barrier wall is reset, southbound traffic will be cross to the northbound side through the work zone.

The ramp from 109th to southbound I-65 and the ramp from southbound I-65 to U.S. 231 will close on or after Aug. 3, and traffic will remain in the new configuration through late November.