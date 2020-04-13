You are the owner of this article.
Road project time in Valpo; $1 million grant announced
Road project time in Valpo; $1 million grant announced

Valparaiso city hall stock

Valparaiso City Hall is shown.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The city announced it has received a $1 million state grant to carry out eight street projects, totaling just more than six miles of work.

"We're grateful to have this significant additional funding which will kick start our roadway improvements for the year,” Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said. "We’ve always been aggressive about pursuing all available grant funding and using smart road-extending techniques, which add up to better road surfaces for our city."

Roads targeted with the matching grant money include:

• Campbell Street (Northview Drive to 100 feet south of Cottage View Terrace)

• Burlington Beach Road (Campbell Street to Bloomingdale Drive)

• Lincolnway (230 feet west of Madison Street to Campbell Drive)

• Eastport Center Drive (Redbow Drive to Mariposa Drive)

• Valparaiso Street (Wall Street to Bullseye Lake Road)

• Hemlock Drive (Evergreen Drive to Burlington Beach Road)

• Oak Grove Drive (Bullseye Lake Road to Burlington Beach Road)

• Oak Grove Circle (Oak Grove Circle to 235 feet south of Oak Grove Circle)

"Additional streets will be added later in the season as part of the city’s annual pavement rehabilitation program," Murphy said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

