Road project time in Valpo; $1 million grant announced

VALPARAISO — The city announced it has received a $1 million state grant to carry out eight street projects, totaling just more than six miles of work.

"We're grateful to have this significant additional funding which will kick start our roadway improvements for the year,” Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said. "We’ve always been aggressive about pursuing all available grant funding and using smart road-extending techniques, which add up to better road surfaces for our city."