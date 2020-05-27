Road rage killing sparked retaliation shooting, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was charged with shooting at another man in retaliation for a road rage homicide earlier this month, court records show.

Eric A. Patino, 24, told police he shot at Ricky A. Scott III outside Scott's Hammond home May 14 because he believed Scott was responsible for the May 5 shooting death of Patino's friend Uriel Arambula, records say.

Scott, 22, of Hammond, told police someone shot at him May 14 as a blue minivan sped down an alley by his home in the 600 block of Wilcox Street and he returned fire with an AK-47-style rifle, records show.

Scott, four other adults and a 1-year-old child were at the home during the May 14 shootout, records state.

Scott was charged May 21 with murdering Arambula, 25, of Hammond, during a fight that broke out May 5 at Adrian's Tire Repair in the 1100 block of Michigan Avenue. He's being held without bail.

The fight at the tire shop happened after a road rage confrontation between Arambula's friend and Scott and Scott's co-defendant, Orlando L. Berrios, 23. Arambula's friend drove to the tire shop to seek help, court records state.