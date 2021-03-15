Road work progressing in St. John

ST. JOHN — The town is looking at another busy construction season filled with road improvements.

During a recent meeting, the St. John Town Council heard an update on ongoing road work.

Former Town Council Vice President Paul Panczuk told councilmen and residents the 96th Place extension to Joliet Street is set to be complete by the end of May.

The project also includes repaving Thielen Street and and Joliet Street from U.S. 41 to the new intersection at 96th Place and U.S. 41 and a section of Joliet near Industrial Drive, Panczuk said.

After the extension is completed, a traffic signal at the new 96th Place and U.S. 41 intersection will be activated, Panczuk said.

Panczuk added the Joliet Street and U.S. 41 intersection then will be immediately converted into a right-turn only intersection, with a concrete barrier to be placed in the center median.

In the coming years, the town also is set to tackle road improvements at U.S. 41 and 93rd Avenue, with work to commence in 2023, Panczuk said, noting the project is slated to cost $2.9 million and won't take any homes or businesses.