Road work progressing in St. John
STOCK_St. John Town Hall

St. John Town Hall. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — The town is looking at another busy construction season filled with road improvements. 

During a recent meeting, the St. John Town Council heard an update on ongoing road work. 

Former Town Council Vice President Paul Panczuk told councilmen and residents the 96th Place extension to Joliet Street is set to be complete by the end of May. 

The project also includes repaving Thielen Street and and Joliet Street from U.S. 41 to the new intersection at 96th Place and U.S. 41 and a section of Joliet near Industrial Drive, Panczuk said. 

After the extension is completed, a traffic signal at the new 96th Place and U.S. 41 intersection will be activated, Panczuk said.

Panczuk added the Joliet Street and U.S. 41 intersection then will be immediately converted into a right-turn only intersection, with a concrete barrier to be placed in the center median.

In the coming years, the town also is set to tackle road improvements at U.S. 41 and 93rd Avenue, with work to commence in 2023, Panczuk said, noting the project is slated to cost $2.9 million and won't take any homes or businesses.

The project is set to include repaving, decorative lighting, a water main replacement and adds a dual left turn lane and a dedicated right-turn lane on the eastbound 93rd approach to U.S. 41; a left-turn lane on 93rd westbound at the intersection of Keilman Street; a dedicated right- and left-turn lane on the Keilman approach to 93rd; and a right-turn lane on the 93rd westbound approach to U.S. 41.

This year, the town is set to tackle various road improvements using local and Community Crossings Matching Grant funds. 

During a special meeting earlier this month, the Town Council awarded the town's Community Crossings road project to Rieth Riley, totaling $1.33 million. Three bids were received for the project. 

Town Council President Gerald Swets later told The Times the town has $1 million in town funds budgeted toward road improvements.

St. John also received a $1 million Community Crossings Matching Grant this year to go toward road projects, Swets added. 

"We have $2.2 million budgeted just to fix some of the roads that are in town, as far as milling and repaving to the subdivisions," Swets said. "If we can continue that for a couple of years, the roads in the neighborhoods and the subdivisions are really going to be much better."

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

