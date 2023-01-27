Rocks along Whiting shoreline off-limits, city says

WHITING — Hunters have reportedly been standing on rocks along the shoreline as they shoot over Lake Michigan at geese.

Residents have taken their concerns to city officials in attempts to control the activity there.

One woman told the City Council that she did not feel safe in Whiting Lakefront Park and told of finding dead or injured geese.

In response, Mayor Steve Spebar said the city will post additional signs telling people — not just hunters — to keep off the rocks along the shoreline. Some signs already have been posted.

"The signage will be larger in nature and more numerous," he said.

Spebar said people usually hunt beyond the breakwall in an area that's not close to the shore and not within Whiting's city limits.

New signage also will notify people about a city gun ordinance.

"The city will strictly enforce now the ordinance that says no gun discharged in the city limits," Spebar said.

The mayor said he has reached out to the city's state lobbyist, state representative and state senator about legislation that would create a buffer zone so no guns can be discharged near a public park and a certain number of feet from the shoreline.

"They said they will work on that legislation," Spebar said. "Whether it gets passed or not is another matter. But the legislation will be created. This is the first time since I've been mayor this issue has been raised."

In other city news, Spebar said a public meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Hoosier Theatre, 1335 119th St., will discuss ways the theater can be used for entertainment purposes in addition to movies.