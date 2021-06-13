 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rolled over semitrailer carrying latex paint causing delays on Borman, police say
urgent

Rolled over semitrailer carrying latex paint causing delays on Borman, police say

Police stock
Times file photo

LAKE STATION — A semitrailer carrying latex paint has closed the left two lanes of the westbound Interstate 80/94 near the Indiana Toll Road after rolling over. 

The rollover occurred around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police Cpl. Dan Becker told The Times. 

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Becker said crews are attempting to remove the load from the semitrailer before it can be moved upright. 

Some paint was leaking out from the plastic container wrapped in wire mesh it was being hauled in, police said. 

The driver of the semitrailer sustained minor injuries, and at this time, police don't believe anyone else was injured, Becker said. 

A pickup truck pulling a trailer sustained minor vehicle damage in the incident, Becker noted. 

Traffic has slowed to 30 to 45 mph, according to TrafficWise, an online service by the Indiana Department of Transportation that provides information about travel conditions. 

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic makes history with 19th Grand Slam title in epic French Open final

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts