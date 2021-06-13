Rolled over semitrailer carrying latex paint causing delays on Borman, police say

LAKE STATION — A semitrailer carrying latex paint has closed the left two lanes of the westbound Interstate 80/94 near the Indiana Toll Road after rolling over.

The rollover occurred around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police Cpl. Dan Becker told The Times.

Becker said crews are attempting to remove the load from the semitrailer before it can be moved upright.

Some paint was leaking out from the plastic container wrapped in wire mesh it was being hauled in, police said.

The driver of the semitrailer sustained minor injuries, and at this time, police don't believe anyone else was injured, Becker said.

A pickup truck pulling a trailer sustained minor vehicle damage in the incident, Becker noted.

Traffic has slowed to 30 to 45 mph, according to TrafficWise, an online service by the Indiana Department of Transportation that provides information about travel conditions.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.

