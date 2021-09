CHESTERTON — Officials expect Ind. 49 to remain closed for several hours this morning because of a rollover semitrailer near an exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 94.

As of 10 a.m. the Indiana Department of Transportation reported southbound Indiana 49 is closed at the interchange, as are the eastbound and westbound ramps from I-94 to Ind. 49. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.