Rotary donation helps Salvation Army, Food Bank of NWI

MUNSTER — It took a few minutes to find a marker for the enlarged check, but for two groups, it was worth the wait.

The Munster Rotary filled out a check Tuesday for $4,000, divided evenly between The Salvation Army and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

“Fantastic” was the only way Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army’s three Lake County facilities, could describe the generosity, not only that of the Rotary, but of Northwest Indiana in general.

“COVID-19 has not hurt people’s generosity,” Feldman said. “The number of people able to give has been affected. Other people are giving more; there’s just fewer of them.”

Amy Briseño, donor relations coordinator for Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, added, “We’re definitely trying to navigate the best we can these days. We’ve been fortunate with donations.”

However, the need has also grown, Briseño said. The food bank, which partners with more than 100 food pantries and soup kitchens in Lake and Porter counties, has seen a 60% increase in need since the coronavirus hit.