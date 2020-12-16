Rotary donation helps Salvation Army, Food Bank of NWI

MUNSTER — It took a few minutes to find a marker for the enlarged check, but for two groups, it was worth the wait.
The Munster Rotary filled out a check Tuesday for $4,000, divided evenly between The Salvation Army and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
“Fantastic” was the only way Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army’s three Lake County facilities, could describe the generosity, not only that of the Rotary, but of Northwest Indiana in general.
“COVID-19 has not hurt people’s generosity,” Feldman said. “The number of people able to give has been affected. Other people are giving more; there’s just fewer of them.”
Amy Briseño, donor relations coordinator for Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, added, “We’re definitely trying to navigate the best we can these days. We’ve been fortunate with donations.”
However, the need has also grown, Briseño said. The food bank, which partners with more than 100 food pantries and soup kitchens in Lake and Porter counties, has seen a 60% increase in need since the coronavirus hit.
Briseño reported that the food bank distributed 6 million pounds of food for all of 2019. Since August of 2020, she continued, the food bank has been averaging 1.2 million pounds of food monthly, with more than 9 million pounds distributed so far this year.
Citing support during the pandemic, Briseño said, “I’m just blown away by the generosity. We’ve had high school groups, companies helping us. Everyone is coming together, which is great.”
Support Local Journalism
Subir Bandyopadhyay, Munster Rotary president, said this latest donation follows the donation in June of $2,500 to each organization.
“We decided that this the right time to do this,” the Rotarian president said. “This was an opportunity to stand up and do something. We always do.”
P.K. Rastogi, a Rotarian and member of its board of directors, said the donation “is part of our mission and vision.”
That mission, Rastogi explained, is twofold: serving the community and helping in areas to improve the quality of life.
“It’s very satisfying to give back to the community,” Rastogi said. “It’s a privilege for us.”
Capt. Brian Clark, coordinator of the Lake County Salvation Army facilities at Munster, East Chicago and Gary-Merrillville, said the organization has experienced a 500% jump in food pantry clientele. The pantry has since operated full time with a part-time staff, Clark said.
“The need is not going away anytime soon,” Clark noted. “In times of crisis like this, people want to help their neighbors. People who’ve never helped us before have come forward.”
Also that afternoon, volunteers were arranging Christmas presents for distribution. Some 2,200 children from more than 600 families will receive gifts and food, Clark said.
Noting that The Salvation Army raises 70% of its operating budget at Christmastime, Clark noted, “... This money allows us to continue to provide services through Christmas and into the New Year.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.