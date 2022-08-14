ROTC cadets log busy summer

MICHIGAN CITY — The cadets of the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) sent the summer improving themselves and supporting Michigan City Area Schools and the community.

The cadets trained for a week in Wisconsin at a Leadership Camp organized and run by MCHS, with cadets from Portage and South Bend Riley also attending.

Selected cadets also attended the National Military Drill Camp at Schreiner University in Texas and the MCJROTC Senior Leadership Camp in Boswell, Pennsylvania. These camps, like all MCJROTC activities, were done at no cost to the students or MCHS. They were fully funded by the U.S. Marine Corps.

The cadets provided Color Guards for numerous events over the summer. Among those were the Michigan City Patriotic Parade, the Indiana State Employees Convention, the LaPorte County Veterans Court, and Montel Williams’ Military Makeover TV show, which helped an area family with a home renovation.

The cadets also did a number of community service projects which included the Adopt-a-Highway program with the local chapter of the Marine Corps League, landscaping at the Dunes Summer Theater, paper shredding and a food drive at the Member’s Advantage Credit Union in Michigan City, and the citywide Back-To-School Rally at Elston’s Gill Field.

“We have very dedicated students in our program,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “Despite being on summer break, our cadets know that support for our school district and community is needed year-round.”

Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, noted the extra effort the current group of cadets have exhibited.

“COVID really hurt us, with so many events being canceled. Our current group of cadets has really stepped up as our operational tempo has returned to normal.”

Once school starts, the cadets will continue to support school activities, such as home athletic games and events in the community. They will also be starting military drill team practice, with the objective of qualifying for the National Championship meet in Washington, DC, in April.