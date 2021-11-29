ROTC volunteers ring bells for The Salvation Army

MICHIGAN CITY — While some Michigan City High School students took it easy on their Thanksgiving break, the cadets of the MCHS Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps rang bells for The Salvation Army.

"Our cadets realize how many people The Salvation Army helps throughout LaPorte County, to include many MCHS students,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “These are the same cadets who are at the school daily at 5:45 am for military drill team practice. They are truly unselfish kids.”

Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, said this dedication to the school and community was typical of the cadets.

“I am impressed with the work ethic that our cadets show in the classroom, on the drill deck, and supporting our community.”

Michigan City High schools hosts a military drill meet Dec. 4 at the school. It is free and open to the public.

Schools from throughout Indiana and Illinois will compete, with the judges coming from the University of Notre Dame ROTC.

This meet is a precursor to the MJROTC Regional competition to be held at Purdue University in West Lafayette. The winner of that meet will be fully funded by the Marine Corps to compete in the National Championship meet in Daytona Beach, Florida. This, like all MCJROTC activities, is done at no cost to the student.

