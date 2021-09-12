Runners, walkers rush to the finish line in race to benefit NICK Foundation

Micah, who is now 8 and in third grade, said he felt fine while at Sunday's 5K run and 3K walk.

The event, held in September during childhood cancer awareness month, drew about 60 walkers and around 150 runners to Redar Park, said Donna Criner, executive director of the NICK Foundation.

The sky was blue, with a light breeze and hot sun, as runners and walkers made their way through their designated course, which had cheerleaders along the route.

For Criner, Sunday's event was "insane," as hundreds flocked to the park for the event.

All proceeds collected from the event will benefit the NICK Foundation, which aims to help families who are battling childhood cancer.

"Whatever they ask for, we do our best to accommodate them," Criner said.

"We really needed to do our big event this year because we have a budget for 28 new kids this year, and we already have 26," said Criner, who noted the foundation tried to hold the event in the safest way possible.

Sunday was the first time Joshua Ramirez, who is an intensive care unit nurse at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, ran in The Great Gold Rush Race.