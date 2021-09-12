Runners, walkers rush to the finish line in race to benefit NICK Foundation

SCHERERVILLE — The Nieves family of Westville was one of many getting ready to step off for a run/walk to benefit kids with cancer recently at Peter G. Redar Memorial Park in Schererville.
The Great Gold Rush Race, hosted by the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation, is personal for Kim and Juan Nieves, whose son, Micah, was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor in his left kidney when he was 6 years old in December 2019.
Micah had his last treatment in September 2020, and while undergoing treatment the NICK Foundation helped the family with expenses, said Kim Nieves.
Being at the foundation's third annual race is a way for the family to support NICK, as well as see other families who are going through a similar situation, Kim and Juan Nieves told The Times.
"Nobody understands this until you've gone through it, man," said Juan Nieves, who was wearing a black T-shirt with an orange ribbon that said, "We're in this fight together. Micah strong."
"It helps him and us see that we're not alone, and people have gone through it as well," Kim Nieves said.
Micah's tumor was discovered after he complained of a backache and started crying, his mother said, noting the tumor also spread to Micah's lymph nodes and lungs.
Micah, who is now 8 and in third grade, said he felt fine while at Sunday's 5K run and 3K walk.
The event, held in September during childhood cancer awareness month, drew about 60 walkers and around 150 runners to Redar Park, said Donna Criner, executive director of the NICK Foundation.
The sky was blue, with a light breeze and hot sun, as runners and walkers made their way through their designated course, which had cheerleaders along the route.
For Criner, Sunday's event was "insane," as hundreds flocked to the park for the event.
All proceeds collected from the event will benefit the NICK Foundation, which aims to help families who are battling childhood cancer.
"Whatever they ask for, we do our best to accommodate them," Criner said.
"We really needed to do our big event this year because we have a budget for 28 new kids this year, and we already have 26," said Criner, who noted the foundation tried to hold the event in the safest way possible.
Sunday was the first time Joshua Ramirez, who is an intensive care unit nurse at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, ran in The Great Gold Rush Race.
Clad in a golden outfit, which included a gold headband and above-the-ankle gold, glittery socks, Ramirez finished the 5K in about 32 minutes.
"It really hits home because I have a friend with a child who has leukemia, so (I am) running out here for them," Ramirez said.
From the sidelines with a torn muscle and ruptured tendon, Kevin Stumpe watched as runners, including his girlfriend, participated in the 5K.
The Crown Point area resident said he began supporting the NICK Foundation after a friend donated to his St. Baldrick's fundraiser in honor of a little girl from Lake Village who had cancer as an infant.
"The helping kids thing is the biggest part for me," Stumpe said of being involved with St. Baldrick's for 10 years and NICK for seven years. "That's our future. The kids are what's going to define us in our future."