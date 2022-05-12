Rush University Medical Center surgeon to open an outpatient surgery center in Chesterton

Dr. Denis Nam with Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush plans to soon open a new outpatient surgery center in Chesterton.

The Chicago-based doctor, who also practices in Munster, plans to open the Dune Grass Surgical Suites in June. It's a newly constructed building at 505 Pintail Trace.

Nam, who recently appeared on "The Doctors" on CBS, said he plans to give Porter County residents access to Rush surgeries without having to drive to Chicago or Munster.

"It's a sports medicine center that will provide excellent care in Northwest Indiana," he said. "It will make it even more convenient to get care and orthopaedic surgery closer to home."

Nam performs the highest volume of robotic knee and hip replacement surgeries in the Midwest. He uses MAKOplasty robotics technology, which boosts accuracy levels from around 65% to 70% to 95% by removing human area.

"It's built from the ground up to offer the latest advances in robotic surgery and joint replacements right in that area," he said. "I see a lot of patients from Valparaiso, Chesterton and Southwest Michigan. The Munster practice casts a wide net bringing patient populations in. This is both due to growth in those areas and patient demand, so they don't have to drive 45 minutes to an hour to Munster."

The facility will feature two operating rooms and have at least one surgeon operating there every day, employing six surgeons total. It will employ about 15 to 20 people, including 10 to 12 nurses.

"It's our intent to provide VIP service to anyone who shows up for their procedure," he said. "It will be minimally invasive procedures from nationally known physicians who provide a great level of care for patients."

The outpatient orthopaedic surgery center will provide sports medicine procedures such as to shoulders, rotator cuffs and biceps. It also will provide total hip replacements and total and partial knee replacements.

The Dune Grass Surgical Suites will serve patients of all ages, from middle school athletes to middle-aged patients.

"It's a standalone building that focuses on ambulatory surgery," Nam said. "From a patient perspective, you're dealing with only your surgeon. It also focuses on the outpatient experience. The more you do it the better you get at these types of procedures, which is potentially advantageous. All of us have a ton of experience that will allow us to bring an excellent level of care closer to the homes of our patients."

Demand for orthopedic surgeries have been surging as youth sports have picked up in popularity and baby boomers have aged, wearing out joints.

"My volumes have significantly increased, probably by about 50% since I first opened in Munster," Nam said. "At first, it was just patients from Munster, Hammond and nearby towns. But people started coming an hour to Munster to see us, which gave us the impetus to open a new center."

It aims to open by June 13.

