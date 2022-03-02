Russian invasion of Ukraine is a throwback to the bad old days

HAMMOND — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine signals a dangerous future for weak democracies.

That is the verdict of three political science specialists at Purdue University Northwest speaking Tuesday at Alumni Hall about the conflict.

Associate Professor Richard Rupp, Professor Meg Rinker and John Swarts, dean of the university’s Honors College and a political science expert, said there is little outside nations can do to help Ukraine stop the invasion.

But it will have future implications for neutral countries who have stood on the sidelines between superpower rivals America and Russia.

Swarts warned, “Other countries are watching this closely to see if Putin can get away with it.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed more than 100,000 soldiers, tanks and airstrikes Feb. 24 on Ukraine, an eastern European country bordering Russia.

Swarts said it was a worst-case scenario of an effort to decapitate the Ukraine’s elected government.

He said, “This is a major challenge to the way we in the West have seen the world since 1945, based on international principles of collective security, inviolable state sovereignty and not the law of the jungle where the strong dominate the weak.”

Rinker said the Ukraine has been an independent republic since the breakup of the Soviet Union three decade ago, but Russia wants to install a new government fully aligned with Russian interests.

Swarts said the aggression could embolden other nations, like China to take over the island of Taiwan or Turkey to annex neighboring Greek Islands.

A member of the audience asked what anyone would do to stop Putin from seizing Ukraine or other neighboring countries.

They said the United States won’t repeat its decision to intervene in the 1991 Middle East conflict called the Gulf War where the U.S. reversed Iraq invasion of its neighbor Kuwait.

He said the United states will stand behind European members of the defensive alliance of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

“NATO has gotten a lot more popular in the last week,” Rupp said. Latvia, Estonia, Poland and other Eastern European countries have some assurances they won’t be swallowed by Russia too.

Ukraine wasn’t a NATO member.

The professors said there now is talk among some neutral European nations like Sweden and Finland to join NATO’s security blanket.

Swarts said the invasion has ended a hiatus in Russian-American rivalry.

“In the last 30 years, we have taken our eyes off of Russia," he said. "After the former Soviet Union had split up, that competition for resources and influence ended and it looked like we were all going to live happily ever after."

“But the old laws of political gravity hadn’t gone away. We have just seen them re-emerge. Now we are almost back to the great power rivalry of the 19th and 20th century,” he said.

“Russia has an extreme sensitivity to its western flank. Its nothing new for Russia to attack its neighbors to preserve its western flank. It did it in Poland in 1939, Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968," he said.

The old patterns of international politics are back after a 30-year hiatus. The old laws of political gravity still apply, powerful countries will seek still more power,” he said.

The professors said what is happening in eastern Europe should be a reminder to “the adults” of American political parties to put aside their partisan differences and support liberal democracy.

