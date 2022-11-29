Ryan Smiley resigns as CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana is looking for a new CEO. The group announced the resignation of Ryan Smiley in a statement Tuesday night.

Smiley, 45, of Valparaiso, has been on administrative leave from his post since his arrest Oct. 13 on four misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and one count of reckless driving.

The email said Smiley asked “to step down from the CEO role effective immediately, and we have accepted his resignation of employment effective Dec. 5.”

Larry Moore, a longtime former board member and former CEO of CSI Inc., will serve as interim CEO.

Smiley became president and CEO of the BGCGNWI in January 2018, when clubs in Lake and Porter counties merged. According to his LinkedIn profile, he began working at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Porter County in April 2012.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude and appreciation to the countless individuals, Board members, donors and staff that have supported me and our organization for more than ten years,” Smiley wrote to the board. “Your unwavering support, dedication, friendship, and leadership have been meaningful and inspiring.”

His case in Porter Superior Court is pending.

In the past several years, Smiley has overseen several building projects at Northwest Indiana Boys & Girls Clubs.

The organization opened a $9 million club in Valparaiso last summer. The new building replaced the 122-year-old former Gardner School building, 354 Jefferson St., that had been the club's home since 1971.

In August 2021, a $1.6 million addition was formally dedicated at its Hammond club.

The email announcing Smiley’s resignation made no mention of his legal troubles: “With respect to Mr. Smiley’s privacy and as all personnel matters are confidential, we are unable to offer further comment. Our commitment to our Club youth, their families, and the communities our Clubs serve is unwavering.”