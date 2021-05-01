Safety advocates warn of weekend beach hazards that could lead to drownings

While the weather may appear perfect for a day on the lake, safety officials warn against underlying hazards that could lead to drownings.

While temperatures will be in the 80s and 70s in the coming weekends, there will be strong south winds and cold water temperatures, said Dave Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

Benjamin said residents should enjoy the water from a distance as beachgoing season begins.

"Sudden immersion into cold water can cause cold water shock, a hyperventilation gasp reflex, and an incapacitated swimming ability," He said. "Drowning can happen within minutes. Hypothermia can set in in less than an hour."

He called the combinations of conditions for drownings the four W's: warm, wind, waves and weekend. Benjamin said those who are kayaking, paddle boarding or doing any other lake activities should wear wet suits and life jackets.

"Offshore winds and/or side-offshore winds can blow them fast and far from shore and there’s a likelihood that they won’t be able to paddle back to shore against the winds," Benjamin said.