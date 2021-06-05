Salvation Army celebrates Donut Day by feeding first responders, holding fundraiser

Salvation Army officials made the rounds with square doughnuts Friday in Portage to thank first responders for their service.
Meanwhile in Michigan City, first responders filled up on the pastries in a doughnut-eating contest to raise money for The Salvation Army.
Family Express donated 30 dozen donuts to be distributed to first responders — including police, firefighters and health department workers — Friday to celebrate National Donut Day. The public health workers were added last year because of their efforts to fight COVID-19.
The tradition dates to World War I, when The Salvation Army sent “lassies” overseas to offer doughnuts to American troops, said Lt. Chris Nicolai, who runs the Porter County unit along with his wife.
National Donut Day was established in Chicago in 1938 to recognize the female Salvation Army volunteers who went to France and set up huts near the front lines to offer the troops clothes, supplies and baked goods.
Two of the women began frying doughnuts in soldiers’ helmets, according to Salvation Army lore, and the morale boost was immediate. The Salvation Army volunteers were there to offer spiritual aid and comfort, but the doughnuts were an instant hit.
“National Donut Day is a day of recognition for the men and women who go out of their way to protect the community,” Nicolai said.
Portage Fire Department Lt. John Novath appreciates the Salvation Army for more than the annual doughnuts. The Salvation Army offers food and hot drinks to firefighters when they are battling major fires on dangerously cold days and nights.
“We’re the last ones to leave,” Development Director Angela Kalin said.
The Salvation Army also provides shelter, food, early childhood education, after-school programs, music education, alcohol and substance abuse rehabilitation and more to people in Porter County.
National Donut Day helps the Salvation Army, too, but raising awareness of the agency’s efforts to serve the community.
At the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, the clock was ticking down when Michigan City firefighter Randall Hallett tried shoving three doughnuts into his mouth in a last minute-bid for victory. But he couldn’t eat another bite.
LaPorte County Police Sgt. Andrew Hahn was filling up quickly but held on to win the doughnut-eating competition, a fundraiser sponsored by The Salvation Army of Michigan City.
Hahn consumed nine donuts in 10 minutes. Mind over matter kept him going when he felt like throwing in the towel, he said.
“I didn’t know if I was going to make it or not. It was getting hard to put some more doughnuts in,” he said.
There were 10 contestants on a stage before roughly 100 cheering supporters.
Two dozen chocolate glazed donuts from Family Express were placed in front of each contestant. They were given their choice of beverage to wash the doughnuts down.
Hahn opted for bottled water.
Participants in the sixth annual competition usually raise about $1,000 with money from various sponsors, said Michigan City Salvation Army Maj. Rebecca Simmons.
This year, Blue Chip Casino kicked in another $50,000, she said.
“We’re very blessed,” Simmons said.