Salvation Army celebrates Donut Day by feeding first responders, holding fundraiser

Salvation Army officials made the rounds with square doughnuts Friday in Portage to thank first responders for their service.

Meanwhile in Michigan City, first responders filled up on the pastries in a doughnut-eating contest to raise money for The Salvation Army.

Family Express donated 30 dozen donuts to be distributed to first responders — including police, firefighters and health department workers — Friday to celebrate National Donut Day. The public health workers were added last year because of their efforts to fight COVID-19.

The tradition dates to World War I, when The Salvation Army sent “lassies” overseas to offer doughnuts to American troops, said Lt. Chris Nicolai, who runs the Porter County unit along with his wife.

National Donut Day was established in Chicago in 1938 to recognize the female Salvation Army volunteers who went to France and set up huts near the front lines to offer the troops clothes, supplies and baked goods.

Two of the women began frying doughnuts in soldiers’ helmets, according to Salvation Army lore, and the morale boost was immediate. The Salvation Army volunteers were there to offer spiritual aid and comfort, but the doughnuts were an instant hit.