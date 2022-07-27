Salvation Army celebrates merger with ceremony

MUNSTER — While it became official July 1, The Salvation Army is now inviting the public to share in celebrating the merger of The Salvation Army of Lake County and The Salvation Army of Porter County to become The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Hammond-Munster Community Center/NWI Area Command Headquarters, 8225 Columbia Ave., Munster.

The ribbon cutting will be followed immediately by check presentations from Jeff Strack, CEO of Strack & Van Til Food Markets, from the successful “Checkout Challenge” campaign held at stores in both Lake and Porter counties.

Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce and Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce will be on hand to coordinate the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Capt. Bersabe Vera-Hernandez, commander of the new Northwest Indiana Area Command for The Salvation Army, will be cutting the ribbon. Pizzeria UNO will offer guests a slice of pizza. Ice cream and other refreshments will be available as well.

“The Salvation Army will continue to serve residents of both counties the same as before through existing facilities in East Chicago, Gary, Munster and Valparaiso,” Vera-Hernandez said. “There will be no decrease in the quality of our services or numbers of families and individuals served. In fact, these changes will help us to do more and help more people in the communities served."

As part of The Salvation Army Central Territory’s Project Advance, the new Northwest Indiana Area Command will also be joining the Indiana Division of The Salvation Army, which is headquartered in Indianapolis. Major Marc S. Johnson, divisional commander for The Salvation Army Indiana Division, and members of his team will also be joining the festivities.

Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army of Lake County, said the generous donors who support the work in both Lake and Porter counties can rest assured that their financial support will continue to remain in their communities helping to feed families, prevent homelessness and provide excellent activities and programs for children, youth and seniors.